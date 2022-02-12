Idris Elba on Possibly Collaborating with Adele in the Future

Super Bowl LVI is not only the biggest event in American sports, but it’s also one of, if not the biggest, nights in all of entertainment. From Dr. Dre’s performance at halftime to the stars in the stands, there will be no shortage of Hollywood influence on tonight’s festivities. While everyone can’t make it out to SoFi Stadium, there may be a few benefits to putting your feet up at home. Most notably, fans who watch the game from home can check out all of the trailers and commercials that debut during the big game. While some studios and networks wait until game time to share their movie teasers and television trailers, other opt to give fans an early look. Fortunately, Paramount Pictures took the latter approach to sharing its Sonic The Hedgehog II teaser.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO