Idris Elba on Possibly Collaborating with Adele in the Future

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra” special correspondent George Hahn spoke with Idris Elba about his new Super...

PopCrush

Did Adele Get Engaged? Rumor Has It…

The superstar sparked big rumors after arriving on the carpet at the 2022 BRIT Awards Tuesday (Feb. 8) donning a massive, shiny diamond ring on her ring finger. The "Easy On Me" singer stepped onto the red carpet looking flawless in a sleek black A-line dress, complete with plunging neckline and cinched waist. However, it was the icy rock on her ring finger that left everyone buzzing.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Fans are convinced Adele is engaged after Brit Awards appearance

Adele's recent red carpet appearance has sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Jewelry talks. And there's nothing that will get people talking as much as a sparkler on a celebrity's finger. The Grammy-winning singer attended the 2022 Brit Awards wearing...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Even If Adele Is Engaged, She's Not Going to Tell Us

Adele has made a major statement with her latest choice of accessories. At the 2022 BRIT Awards on Feb. 8, the 33-year-old singer posed for photos on the red carpet wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on that finger. The gorgeous ring had the rumor mill buzzing with speculation that she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. It's not the first time Adele's choice of jewelry has sparked engagement rumors, as her chic gold ring in November 2021 also left us wondering.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion Is Just Waiting for a Call From Adele to Collaborate

Megan Thee Stallion is waiting to hear from someone like Adele. Specifically, Adele. The rapper is ready to collab with the singer after a fan-made mashup of their two styles sparked a major TikTok trend. In case you live under a rock (or just don't have the “clock app,” which is fine), users mixed together Adele’s song “Water Under the Bridge” with Megan's “Body,” and it went viral.
CELEBRITIES
FASHION Magazine |

Is Adele Engaged?

The singer caused quite the social media stir as eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on her finger at the Brit Awards. After the emotionally exhausting and tearfully tumultuous few years Adele has had — as thoroughly documented on her new album 30 — the British singer deserves a win. And not just a few wins, ALL the wins. During last night’s Brit Awards, Adele did just that, taking home the night’s top prizes: Album of the Year, Song of the Year for “Easy on Me,” and Artist of the Year. The singer dedicated her awards to her son Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki.
MUSIC
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7's Slammin' PS5, PS4 Soundtrack Includes Rosalía, Idris Elba

The Gran Turismo series has always had a distinctive soundtrack, but with upcoming sequel Gran Turismo 7, developer Polyphony Digital is leaning even harder into its simulation racer’s sounds. There’ll be over 300 songs in the final game, and they’ll span new modes such as Music Rally and Music Replay, both of which combine automotive action with audio.
VIDEO GAMES
cartermatt.com

Luther star Idris Elba stars in Booking.com Super Bowl commercial!

Is there one thing that stands out about the Booking.com Super Bowl commercial this year? Sure! It’s Idris Elba. We’re not sure too much else stands out about it, but that may be entirely the point. The title for this ad (see below) speaks for itself: “Idris Elba...
NFL
Cinema Blend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Super Bowl Spot Gives Us More Of Idris Elba's Knuckles, And A Funny Marvel Reference

We’re really getting into the thick of the Super Bowl movie spots we should expect to see before and during this weekend’s Big Game. Getting back to the movies means after some low-key ad showcases in recent years, it’s once again time to show off the goods. Which means a new ad for the upcoming movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has to break out more of Idris Elba’s Knuckles, and a really funny Marvel reference.
VIDEO GAMES
WWD

Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Dazzle at the 2022 Brit Awards

The 2022 Brit Awards brought together some of today’s biggest musicians, including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Måneskin, Ed Sheeran and many others who looked to designer labels for the annual awards show. Leading the pack of nominees, Adele made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Brit Awards...
MUSIC
defpen

Idris Elba Introduces Himself As Knuckles In The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog II’ Teaser

Super Bowl LVI is not only the biggest event in American sports, but it’s also one of, if not the biggest, nights in all of entertainment. From Dr. Dre’s performance at halftime to the stars in the stands, there will be no shortage of Hollywood influence on tonight’s festivities. While everyone can’t make it out to SoFi Stadium, there may be a few benefits to putting your feet up at home. Most notably, fans who watch the game from home can check out all of the trailers and commercials that debut during the big game. While some studios and networks wait until game time to share their movie teasers and television trailers, other opt to give fans an early look. Fortunately, Paramount Pictures took the latter approach to sharing its Sonic The Hedgehog II teaser.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Talks Possible Future Team-Up With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home is being credited with saving theaters, and while it's too soon to say whether that will earn the movie an Oscar nomination, that's the hope of many fans. Regardless of awards recognition, the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures threequel has been a critical and commercial hit, hence why star Tom Holland isn't sweating a potential nod at the Academy Awards.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES

