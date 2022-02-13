ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Luka Doncic and Terance Mann Address Their Ongoing Beef

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFD7e_0eD7J4Ec00

Luka Doncic vs. Terance Mann is one of the most random, yet most consistent beefs in the entire NBA. Dating back to the 2018-19 preseason, Mann and Doncic have gotten into it nearly every single time they've faced off. Whether the preseason, regular season, or postseason, those two have gone at it. In the Clippers' win over Luka and the Mavs on Saturday, it was no different.

Doncic and Mann were assessed double technical fouls during 4th quarter of Saturday's matchup, and when asked about that ruling after the game, Luka said that "The easiest thing for the refs to do is give double technicals, which I don't agree. When a guy is chirping to me the whole game, the first thing I say back and the refs give a double technical. I don't think I deserve that. If he's chirping the whole game, at some point I gotta say something. If somebody's talking to you, I think you would say the same thing."

For Mann, he took a much more low-key approach when asked about the rivalry between he and Luka Doncic. "It's between the lines, man. He's a competitor, he's a great player. We got the same agent, so it's nothing. It's between the lines. We go out there and we're competitive, we both want to win. It gets chippy at times, but that's just the love to try to win the game."

Mann added that neither he nor Doncic are going to back down from one another, emphasizing that the two of them are most concerned with winning the game, which the Clippers did in this one.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Talk: Dallas ‘Building Something Great’ Says Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks began an eventful Thursday by trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards and then ended it with a 112-105 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a career-high night, scoring 51 points (28 in the first quarter), nine rebounds, and six assists.
NBA
Newsbug.info

Clippers survive Luka Doncic’s late barrage to win in Dallas

DALLAS — Feigning ignorance before tipoff to hide a team’s strategic cards can be as much a function of the job for NBA coaches as drawing up plays during timeouts. When he says he can’t remember his starting lineup, or the status of a player’s health, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who is typically an open book, can be no exception.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terance Mann
mavs.com

Clippers clip Mavs, 99-97, despite 45 points from Doncic

Luka Doncic was up to his old tricks again Saturday night at American Airlines Center. But unfortunately, this time the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t ride his success to another victory. Still carrying a hot hand from this past Thursday’s historic output against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic finished Saturday’s outing...
NBA
Pasadena Star-News

Clippers’ Terance Mann makes a good point

When the Clippers traded point guard Eric Bledsoe to Portland on Feb. 4, it meant Reggie Jackson was the only player on their roster with significant experience as a primary ball-handler – well, beside Terance Mann. Thank former Clippers coach Doc Rivers for that. Under Rivers, Mann, now a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Saturday in place of injured Norman Powell (toe)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mann will get the start on Saturday with Norman Powell sidelined with a toe injury. Our models expect him to play 23.1 minutes against Dallas. Mann's Saturday projection includes 9.2 points, 4.3...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beefs#Mavs
Stamford Advocate

Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was unstoppable at the end instead of the beginning in the rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas superstar couldn’t quite do enough to get one of these teams an elusive sweep in their repetitive two-game sets. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points...
NBA
NBA

Around the Globe: Luka Doncic steps into spotlight

The trade deadline is officially behind us and the league looks vastly different after a flurry of activity. Several roles have changed among notable international performers, and with All-Star weekend coming up on Feb. 18, this will be our last look at things before the break. Here’s the latest edition...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs newcomer Davis Bertans adds to Luka Doncic’s long list of duties with honest admission

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most intriguing moves just before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline lapsed last Thursday, as they dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie. Parting ways with Porzingis meant that the Mavs will no longer have the Latvian unicorn protecting the rim and creating mismatches with his blend of size, mobility, and range on the other end of the floor.
NBA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Miami after Doncic's 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (33-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-20, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks' 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat are 19-6 in home games. Miami leads the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mavs' Luka Doncic scores 45-plus points in second straight game

Luka Doncic really doesn't like the Clippers. Doncic dropped 45 points against Los Angeles on Saturday night, his second straight game with at least 45 -- both of which came against the Clippers, against whom he is now averaging 35.4 points per game in their last 16 meetings. It wasn't enough to power the Mavericks to a win, however, as they lost 99-97.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jason Kidd Claims Luka Doncic Doesn't Need A Co-Star For The Mavericks To Contend: "It Could Be A Team Where There Is No Real Second Star, You've Just Got Guys Who Play Roles At A Very High Level."

Luka Doncic is one of the brightest young talents in the league, and many have lauded his ability to pass and score at a high level. He is currently averaging 26.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 9.1 APG while leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 5th seed in the Western Conference.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons’ new jersey number with Nets leads to jokes

Ben Simmons has barely been with the Brooklyn Nets for 24 hours, but he is already providing material for jokes. The Nets announced on Friday that Simmons, who was just acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden blockbuster trade, will wear the No. 10 jersey in Brooklyn.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy