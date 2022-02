Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be first!” I read your column every week and you always say “Put the children first” is the primary directive once there is a breakup. I really like this guy and I’m so afraid he’s going to leave. My kids are 13, 15, and my oldest lives away at school — but he still comes home. What’s good ex-etiquette?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO