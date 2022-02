We pose three questions this week to start things off:. ---Question No. 1: How has USC’s Andy Enfield become the king of L.A.?. USC’s 67-64 victory over UCLA on Saturday was the Trojans’ fifth straight win over the Bruins, even though the Bruins had a better conference record than USC, excluding the games against each other, in all three of the seasons included in the run.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO