The Narendra Modi’s government plans to sell about 316 million shares in the wholly-owned insurer, the draft prospectus said. Its IPO is the latest in Modi’s privatization drive to fund its expansionary budget. The firm’s so-called “embedded value,” a key metric among insurers, is pegged at $71.56 billion. The market value of insurers is typically between three and five times of the embedded value. In the initial public offering, LIC does not plan to issue any new shares, it said.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO