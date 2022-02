Nikola Jokic is an offensive machine, doing things on that side of the ball that have never been done by a big man. His numbers are staggering and his impact has allowed the Denver Nuggets to stay relevant in the playoff Western Conference playoff picture despite dealing with horrific injuries to other star players over this season and the last. However, Jokic often gets criticism for a perceived lack of defense.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO