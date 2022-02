Denmark 6, Norway 5 (11 ends) Denmark got the one point it needed when it needed it for a first win in the 2022 Olympics. Denmark defeated Norway, 6-5, in 11 ends Monday. Norway’s Steffen Walstad had an open hit for two that they missed at the end of the fifth set, allowing Denmark to steal one and take a 3-1 lead at the halfway break.

