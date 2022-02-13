ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Farmers Offer Contrast in Feed Strategies for Dairy Farms

By Courtney Love, clove@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, Pa. — Walt Moore and Jared Kurtz run dairy farms on different scales and with different feed strategies, but both have the same objective. “Our goal is lots of high-quality milk, healthy cows, optimize feed costs and feed a diet that meet the needs of the cows,” Moore said. “That’s...

