NFL

What time does Super Bowl 2022 start? Rams vs. Bengals kickoff time, live stream, TV channel for today’s NFL game

By Mary Omatiga
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals today as Super Bowl 2022 is just moments away. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock while kickoff time for the game is at 6:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream...

sports.nbcsports.com

CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Is Ready For The Super Bowl

In just over 24 hours, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Neither team had an easy road to the Super Bowl. The Bengals were forced to go to Kansas City and square off against the defending AFC champion Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Rams were forced to go on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Super Bowl LVI: Preview and pick

Super Bowl LVI is here. Did you have the Cincinnati Bengals penciled in as the AFC’s representative before the season started? If so, hope you put some money on it. Per Pro Football Reference, the Bengals are one of just two teams since 1977 to make it to the big game with preseason odds of at least 150-1. Even now, after grinding wins over the Raiders and Titans, and a stirring, shocking comeback over the Chiefs, Cincinnati is still being doubted. There might be a good reason for that, too. The star-laden Rams vanquished Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, then outlasted division rival San Francisco to earn their way here. Matthew Stafford has been sharp in the postseason, with six touchdowns against just one interception, and Los Angeles’ wrecking crew defensive line has made its presence felt in a big way as well. Odell Beckham has been reinvigorated in L.A., and Cooper Kupp has been unstoppable.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals fans think the Super Bowl was rigged and they’re so, so wrong

Cincinnati Bengals fans think Super Bowl 56 was rigged, but they couldn’t be more wrong about it. Heck, even Zac Taylor disagrees. Bengals fans weren’t thrilled with the officiating at the end of Super Bowl 56. With the Rams in the red zone, Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to force what NFL fans thought would be fourth down.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
FanSided

Ravens have extra reason to root for Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Baltimore Ravens would loathe seeing their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, win the Super Bowl. They’re also pulling for a certain Rams player this Sunday. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle played his last season of football as a Raven in 2018 — or so he thought.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rams Announce Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams will be without at least one key piece on offense this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Moments ago, the team placed tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve. Higbee suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Clearly, it was serious...
NFL
StyleCaster

Matthew’s Stafford Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes With the Rams on His Multimillion-Dollar Contract

As one of the highest-paid NFL players at the moment, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Matthew Stafford’s net worth and how much he’s made as the quarterback for teams like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford—whose full name is John Matthew Stafford—was born in Tampa, Florida, but lived in Dunwoody, Georgia, when he was younger. When he was older, Stafford and his family—which includes his father John, mother Margaret and younger sister Page—moved to Dallas, Texas, where he was a quarterback for Highland Park High School and was considered one of best high school...
NFL
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2022 odds: Everything you need to know

Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover) Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bengals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total) Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined. The Rams have...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Rejects Super Bowl Tickets 'In The Rafters'

Los Angeles Rams great Eric Dickerson didn’t seem to think his Super Bowl tickets befitted his Hall of Fame status, so he’s probably watching Sunday’s game at home. The legendary running back ― a five-time All Pro who rushed for more than 13,000 career yards and set rookie and NFL single-season rushing records with the Rams ― aired his grievance Thursday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie & Perloff.” (Watch the video below.)
NFL

