What time does Super Bowl 2022 start? Rams vs. Bengals kickoff time, live stream, TV channel for today’s NFL game

Super Bowl LVI is here. Did you have the Cincinnati Bengals penciled in as the AFC’s representative before the season started? If so, hope you put some money on it. Per Pro Football Reference, the Bengals are one of just two teams since 1977 to make it to the big game with preseason odds of at least 150-1. Even now, after grinding wins over the Raiders and Titans, and a stirring, shocking comeback over the Chiefs, Cincinnati is still being doubted. There might be a good reason for that, too. The star-laden Rams vanquished Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, then outlasted division rival San Francisco to earn their way here. Matthew Stafford has been sharp in the postseason, with six touchdowns against just one interception, and Los Angeles’ wrecking crew defensive line has made its presence felt in a big way as well. Odell Beckham has been reinvigorated in L.A., and Cooper Kupp has been unstoppable.

