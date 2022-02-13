Traffic log jam a sign of incompetence

LIVE OAK — Area residents and visitors are invited to join the celebration of Florida Hiking Trails Month, taking place the entire month of February. Florida Hiking Trails Month encourages Floridians to take advantage of Florida’s extensive trail system. While the Suwannee River Water Management District acquires lands for flood control, water quality protection, water supply enhancement, and natural resource conservation, the District also provides public access to more than 70 miles of trails dedicated to hiking. Many of those trails are also open for related activities such as nature study, bird watching, photography, jogging, and backpacking.
