Traffic log jam a sign of incompetence

Citrus County Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy am I not surprised to see a log jam on State Road 44 at Turkey Oak and nobody working? After all, we still have signs on Citrus Avenue warning of road flooding that was three months ago. Or the light at Dunnellon Road and U.S. 19 that was installed for...

