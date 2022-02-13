Traffic log jam a sign of incompetence

I’m calling in reference to the Sound Off, “E-bikes are electric” (Tuesday, Feb. 8’s Page A11 Sound Off). This person just does not understand how an electric bike works with the electric assist. I would suggest to them that hopefully they did read the letter the same day, “E-bikes technically allowed on trail.” It explains to them about electric assist. You know, I really wish some people would do a little bit of research and get a little bit of knowledge about things before they go shooting off and calling up the Sound Off. Have a good day.

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO