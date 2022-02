WE CASH MY foster mother’s check in the bank drive-through, as the teller, a pimpled, ginger-haired girl, asks what color lollipop I would like. She pushes the envelope through the metal drawer. But the money will run out before the end of the month. Esther never has enough to carry her from one paycheck to the next. She drives into a spot, parks, and attempts to dig the cash out of the envelope, her cut-to-the-quick fingernails don’t help. Tearing it, she counts by fives, tens, and twenties, licking the tip of her pointer finger before flipping each bill to keep them from sticking. The final dollar will be spent on Silly Putty and a Hershey’s bar from the grocery store because my childhood needs outweigh her own.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO