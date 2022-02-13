Intel Thread Director Is Headed to Linux for a Major Boost in Alder Lake Performance

With the Linux 5.18 kernel coming later this year, the Intel Protected Processor Inventory Number (PPIN) will be more easily exposed for their server processors. The Protected Processor Inventory Number (also sometimes referred to as the "Protected Processor Identification Number") is a number set at manufacturing time to uniquely identify a given processor. The PPIN can also be translated back to a particular fab and production run, which can be useful when diagnosing any defects. Intel previously submitted Linux patches for showing the PPIN when hitting MCE errors for server administrators to help track from which physical CPUs the problem(s) are occurring -- but that only prints when an error comes up... Now with Linux 5.18 the PPIN will be more easily accessible to server administrators.

