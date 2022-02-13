ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Thread Director Is Headed to Linux for a Major Boost in Alder Lake Performance

The Verge

Dell XPS 17 review: big screen dream

I’ve never really understood the appeal of 17-inch laptops. They are often too big to carry around easily or use on your actual lap like you might want to do with a laptop from time to time. At the same time, they have many of the same compromises of smaller laptops when it comes to power and performance, especially compared to a desktop computer.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Intel's Pay-As-You-Go CPU Feature Gets Launch Window

Screw you Intel. I'll buy AMD. If you can afford to put it on the silicon then you can afford to sell it to me now at a reasonable price. This is nothing but a money grab. I'm upgrading to another brand for less. If you have purchased any CPU/GPU...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel W680 Motherboard Retail Listings Point To Imminent Alder Lake Xeon Launch

We can't say which came first, the chicken or the egg. But in the realm of server hardware, next-generation motherboards based on Intel's unannounced X680 chipset are landing ahead of next-gen Xeon CPU hardware based on Alder Lake. We've seen at least two retail sites in Europe offering multiple Supermicro W680 motherboards.
RETAIL
phoronix.com

Mesa 22.0-rc1 Released With Many Radeon & Intel Linux GPU Driver Features, Vulkan 1.3

After a three week delay to the Mesa 22.0 schedule to allow Vulkan 1.3 to land among other last minute features, the code was branched today that marks the end of feature development on this quarterly Mesa3D driver stack. Mesa 22.0 stable should be out in a few weeks time and with it comes many new features to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers predominantly used on Linux systems but of growing use on Windows with the D3D12 driver and other platforms.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Convenient Intel PPIN Reporting To Come With Linux 5.18

With the Linux 5.18 kernel coming later this year, the Intel Protected Processor Inventory Number (PPIN) will be more easily exposed for their server processors. The Protected Processor Inventory Number (also sometimes referred to as the "Protected Processor Identification Number") is a number set at manufacturing time to uniquely identify a given processor. The PPIN can also be translated back to a particular fab and production run, which can be useful when diagnosing any defects. Intel previously submitted Linux patches for showing the PPIN when hitting MCE errors for server administrators to help track from which physical CPUs the problem(s) are occurring -- but that only prints when an error comes up... Now with Linux 5.18 the PPIN will be more easily accessible to server administrators.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Intel Core i9-12900KS leak shows Alder Lake CPU beating Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel’s incoming Core i9-12900KS, the supercharged version of the current Alder Lake flagship, has been spotted in a leaked benchmark. This was flagged up by hardware leaker HXL on Twitter (via VideoCardz), with the benchmark purportedly coming from someone with an engineering sample (most likely) of the 12900KS processor, who had listed the CPU for sale on the Taobao marketplace in China.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel HFI To Premiere In Linux 5.18 For Improving Hybrid CPU Performance/Efficiency

The Linux 5.18 kernel this spring is adding support for the Intel Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI, also talked about sometimes as the Enhanced Hardware Feedback interface - EHFI). The Intel Hardware Feedback Interface is used for communicating performance and energy efficiency capabilities of individual CPU cores of the system. Linux...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

MSI Re-Enables AVX-512 Support on Alder Lake CPUs

MSI released a new firmware for select Intel Z690 motherboards that re-enables support of AVX-512 instructions on Intel's 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors, which already make up a third of our Best CPUs for Gaming. The move will speed up some applications, but as Intel disabled AVX-512 from its latest CPUs in the first place, why would it be happy with MSI's decision to reverse this?
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Revs New Linux Patches Providing For Shadow Stacks For User-Space

For years Intel has been working on Linux patches for supporting their Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) with Indirect Branch Tracking and Shadow Stack support. It's been in the works for years and through many revisions while now they are pursuing a new route and focusing just on the Shadow Stack user-space functionality.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

NVIDIA Linux Gaming Performance For Wayland vs. X.Org On Ubuntu 22.04

With NVIDIA's newly-introduced 510 Linux driver series paired with the latest XWayland and a modern Wayland compositor like the newest GNOME/Mutter packages, the NVIDIA (X)Wayland experience is in great shape and delivering comparable performance to a traditional X.Org session. The NVIDIA Wayland support with GBM usage has stabilized and appears to be in good shape for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release. Here are some benchmarks of the NVIDIA 510 driver on the current state of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Adds Experimental Mesh Shader Support For DG2/Alchemist

Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver for Linux systems now has experimental support for mesh shaders that work with their forthcoming Intel Arc DG2/Alchemist graphics cards. Mehs shaders combine vertex and primitive processing as a fundamental change to the graphics rendering pipeline. Mesh shaders with Vulkan currently work by means of...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel's "Software Defined Silicon" Linux Support Moving Along

While Intel has not publicly announced their plans around Software Defined Silicon (SDSi), the Linux kernel patches allowing activation of licensed CPU features is continuing to move forward toward mainline integration. Back in September we were first to call attention to the patches posted at the time for this Software...
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs To Get Resizable BAR Support on Linux Platforms

Back in 2020, Resizable BAR was all the buzz with both AMD & NVIDIA enabling support for the feature on their graphics cards but now, Intel has also confirmed to be adding support for the technology on their upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs Will Be Getting Resizable...
SOFTWARE
Liliputing

Fitlet3 small, fanless PC with Intel Elkhart Lake coming soon

Compulab’s new fitlet3 is a compact computer with a fanless design for silent operation and support for Intel Elkhart Lake low-power processor options. Designed for use as an IoT gateway or fanless industrial computer, the fitlet3 is basically a small form-factor computer that measures 5.2″ x 3.9″ x 3.4″ that’s available now for $234 and up.
COMPUTERS

