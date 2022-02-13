ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

By Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

MALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 and win its 14th straight. Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback for Gonzaga, which has won 66 consecutive home games. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points for the Zags, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s, which is ranked for the first time this season.
SPOKANE, WA
wcn247.com

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback in a 73-66 win over Northwestern. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummers’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go. The Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) turned to 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn for an answer, and he obliged, scoring six-straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets. Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) with 16 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.
STANFORD, CA
wcn247.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
BASKETBALL
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
wcn247.com

Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Cade Meyer had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Phoenix (4-21, 3-13), who have now lost eight straight games.
NBA
wcn247.com

Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and Dorka Juhasz added 21 as No. 8 UConn broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Marquette 72-58. UConn has won two straight since its 169-game conference winning streak ended with a 72-69 home loss to Villanova. The Huskies are 17-5. UConn trailed much of the way before outscoring Marquette 24-9 over the final nine minutes.
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Gonzales scores 35, No. 20 BYU women top Saint Mary’s 84-69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points with seven steals and six assists and No. 20 BYU pulled away from Saint Mary’s for an 84-69 win. The Gaels led for a good part of the first half but a Gonzales jumper in the final minute of the third quarter had the Cougars on top 64-61. Then Gonzales and the Cougars took over, outscoring Saint Mary’s 20-8 with a 7-0 run before closing the game with an 11-0 run. Gonzales had nine points in the quarter. Ali Bamberger scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Gaels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Bucks' Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton will be available before the end of the regular season.
NBA
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
TheHDRoom

BYU vs Pepperdine Basketball Live Streaming Online

The BYU Cougars (18-8, 6-5) needed overtime to snap a four-game losing streak against LMU in their most recent game. They remain on the road Saturday night to take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) channel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angles Rams had a 13-10 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime of Super Bowl 56. Matthew Stafford has thrown touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., who is questionable to return after suffering an apparent left knee injury in the second quarter. Beckham had two receptions for 52 yards before leaving the game.
FOOTBALL
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pellington's career night not enough, No. 6 Arizona's WBB loses to ASU 81-77

Despite a career-high 30 points from Shaina Pellington, ASU beat the No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 11, in Tempe. The first quarter was a back and forth battle between Arizona and ASU. ASU started the scoring but Pellington helped keep the game close as Arizona struggled to finish shots around the rim.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
Star-Courier

Basketball win over Sherrard gives Kewanee boys 20-win season

The Boilermakers of Kewanee traveled to Sherrard High School to take on the Tigers in a Saturday matinee and came away with their 20th win of the season with a 42-26 drubbing of the Tigers.  Coming back off a record setting, emotional senior night game the Boilers carried some heavy legs throughout the game that showed up on the offensive end.  With some struggles shooting and finishing around the rim the Boilermakers would use their stingy defense to...
KEWANEE, IL

