PRINEVILLE — The contest was so physical, it resembled more of a wrestling match than a basketball game at times. The Ridgeview and Crook County girls basketball teams did not actually duke it out on the wrestling mat, but they might as well have. After all, the third matchup of the season between the Ravens and the Cowgirls Thursday night at Crook County High School was a brawl with the top spot in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference on the line.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO