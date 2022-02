Dr. Resha Cardone and Dr. Gitanjali Shahani have been named associate deans serving the College of Liberal & Creative Arts (LCA) beginning July 2022. Dr. Cardone comes to LCA from Southern Connecticut State University, where she has been faculty in Spanish and Women’s and Gender Studies, and has served for six years as chair of the Department of World Languages and Literatures. She has developed a certificate program in Spanish and Latino Cultures for Health Professionals and minor programs in Medical Spanish and Chinese, created a student/faculty exchange program with the Universidad de Santiago de Chile, and helped create Latinx living-learning communities as well as a scholarship program for undocumented students. She has published widely in feminist art activism in modern Chile, and recently participated in the 2020 HERS Leadership Institute. She received her PhD and her MA from the University of Kansas and her BA from Humboldt State University.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO