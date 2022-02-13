Mild, sunny Sunday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WGAL

Cold Night Ahead, Some Refreeze Possible Tonight

You can expect dry weather if traveling to any Super Bowl parties this evening, and roads should be in good shape. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight, so any standing water or slush will freeze overnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Icy spots will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com

Freezing overnight temperatures

You may need to scrape off the frost from your windshields Monday morning after temperatures dip below freezing Sunday overnight. A cool start to the work week with sunshine, but cold mornings in the 20s and highs in the 50s through Tuesday. Near 60-degrees by Wednesday with rain showers by...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Burst of spring-like warmth to arrive in eastern U.S. this week

Amid the chilling February depths of winter, the eastern United States is about to enjoy a burst of spring-like temperatures arriving this week, according to forecasts. Northeast residents eager to shake off the cold will be delighted at the arrival of above-average temperatures by mid-week -- even though their stay may be brief.
WASHINGTON, DC
localdvm.com

Dry start for Valentine’s Day but it will be cold!

Good Sunday! Snow will begin to move out of the area later on tonight as the low pressure will be heading to the northeast. Light lingering snow showers are still possible before sunset. The two main concerns that we are keeping our eye out for tonight are the wind chills. Wind chill advisories are in place along the Allegheny Front in WV and VA, where they are expected to drop into the single digits. There is a possibility that we can continue to see snow showers across the Allegheny front tonight. They will begin to clear out as we head into early Monday, and sunshine will return for the start of the workweek, but temperatures will remain pretty chilly. Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach the freezing mark. High pressure will begin to make its way into our area for Monday, giving us drier conditions. High temperatures will start to reach the 40’s as we head into Tuesday, and sunshine will continue for our Tuesday. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures reach the 50’s and 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions for our Wednesday; however, a cold front will work its way into our area Thursday afternoon, bringing us rain. Heavy rain could fall at times, and there is a chance for a severe weather threat due to the strong winds and the possibility of flooding. Winds are expected to gust between 22-31 mph. We do start to dry out for the rest of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
9News

Warmer, sunny Sunday

Temperatures will head into the mid 50s this afternoon. Warm, dry weather sticks around through Tuesday before snow moves into the city Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Sunday night after Super Bowl snow

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Numerous snow showers and squalls are gone, and arctic air has set up camp for the night. Snuggle weather remains for Valentine’s Day, tomorrow, with a few snowflakes returning. Higher temps arrive midweek then it rains, it snows and temperatures fall again.
LIVONIA, MI
KRQE News 13

Sunny, chilly start to Super Bowl Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are on the colder side of average waking up this morning. You’ll need those extra layers if you’re out early as lows are in the single digits in Taos and middle 20s in Albuquerque. But this won’t last long as the sun will go to work on these colder temperatures. Wind speeds also will play a role with our warm up. Some stronger gusts of 25-30 mph are likely later this afternoon across the northeast. This will give way to mild temps and pleasant weather for grilling this afternoon as temps hit the 50s for central NM and 60s for the southeast. Santa Fe will top out near 50° with full sunshine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

