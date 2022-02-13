ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMALIBU, Calif. — Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
abc17news.com

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Cal Poly 69-64

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 25 points as UC Santa Barbara narrowly beat Cal Poly 69-64. Mitchell made 11 of 12 foul shots. Amadou Sow had 16 points and eight rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 4-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 13 points. Trevon Taylor had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (5-17, 2-9), who have lost five games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat No. 22 Saint Mary’s 75-58 and win its 14th straight. Julian Strawther hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes to choke off a Saint Mary’s comeback for Gonzaga, which has won 66 consecutive home games. Andrew Nembhard added 16 points for the Zags, while Chet Holmgren had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points and Matthias Tass had 14 for Saint Mary’s, which is ranked for the first time this season.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Barcello
abc17news.com

Mack double-double sends Wofford past Western Carolina 69-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 17 points and 11 rebounds to carry Wofford to a 69-57 victory over Western Carolina. Mack shot 8 for 10 from the floor for the Terriers (15-11, 7-7 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit had 13 points and six assists. Nick Robinson had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Catamounts (9-18, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
SPARTANBURG, SC
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Outscored by BYU, 91-85

MALIBU, California – Houston Mallette scored a career-high 31 points and the Pepperdine men's basketball team put forth an exceptional effort, but BYU's outside shooting proved to be too much in a 91-85 home defeat on Saturday night. The Cougars (19-8, 7-5) knocked down 15 three-pointers on 23 attempts,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Pepperdine#West Coast Conference#Mike Mitchell
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
Hoops Rumors

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers odds and best bet

It is now officially "watching as much basketball as possible" season. Unfortunately, when it comes to the pro game, we are not getting a great slate of action on Monday. There are no games matching teams with winning records Monday night. This is as close as we get. Golden State...
NBA
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TheHDRoom

BYU vs Pepperdine Basketball Live Streaming Online

The BYU Cougars (18-8, 6-5) needed overtime to snap a four-game losing streak against LMU in their most recent game. They remain on the road Saturday night to take on the Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10) at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) channel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Andy Enfield press conference after USC's latest win over No. 12 UCLA

USC head coach Andy Enfield talks after the Trojans defeated No. 12 UCLA, 67-64, at a sold out Galen Center despite No. 21 USC not having its best player, Isaiah Mobley. The Trojans improve to 21-4 on the season and move into second place in the Pac-12 with a 10-4 conference mark. USC's victory is the fifth straight in the Crosstown Showdown rivalry against the Bruins, giving Enfield an unblemished 5-0 record against Mick Cronin in the matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Pellington's career night not enough, No. 6 Arizona's WBB loses to ASU 81-77

Despite a career-high 30 points from Shaina Pellington, ASU beat the No. 6 Arizona women's basketball team on Friday, Feb. 11, in Tempe. The first quarter was a back and forth battle between Arizona and ASU. ASU started the scoring but Pellington helped keep the game close as Arizona struggled to finish shots around the rim.
TEMPE, AZ
abc17news.com

Gonzales scores 35, No. 20 BYU women top Saint Mary’s 84-69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points with seven steals and six assists and No. 20 BYU pulled away from Saint Mary’s for an 84-69 win. The Gaels led for a good part of the first half but a Gonzales jumper in the final minute of the third quarter had the Cougars on top 64-61. Then Gonzales and the Cougars took over, outscoring Saint Mary’s 20-8 with a 7-0 run before closing the game with an 11-0 run. Gonzales had nine points in the quarter. Ali Bamberger scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Gaels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uclabruins.com

No. 12 UCLA Suffers 67-64 Loss at No. 21 USC

LOS ANGELES – Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 27 points as the No. 12 UCLA men's basketball team lost at No. 21 USC, 67-64, in a Pac-12 contest at the Galen Center on Saturday night. Campbell made 6 of 13 shots and was 13-for-14 at the free throw line....
LOS ANGELES, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Drop Season Opener to Santa Clara, 3-0

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis softball team fell in the season opener, 3-0, to Santa Clara Friday afternoon. The Aggies (0-1) could not catch a break, lining into loud outs all game long in the first contest of the NorCal Kickoff at La Rue Field. Sophomore hurler Kenedi...
DAVIS, CA
gozags.com

MTEN: Zags Fall to Utah, 4-1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Zags lost for the first time this season on Saturday, falling 4-1 to Utah in Salt Lake City. Utah swept the doubles competition as the duo of Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula took down Oliver Andersson and Leon Roider, 6-3. That was followed with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy