UK exports to the EU collapsed by £20bn in the first full year after Brexit, official figures show, as businesses grappled with delays, extra costs and new red tape. Sales to the trading bloc fell much more sharply last year than exports to the rest of the world, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported. Exports to the EU crashed 12 per cent between January and December last year compared with 2018, while non-EU exports were down 6 per cent.Analysts said the UK continued to lag behind competitors, thanks in part to new trade barriers.Total exports fell by more than...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO