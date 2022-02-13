ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80B to fund

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI – Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, an infusion valued at nearly $80 billion as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy. The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency...

AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

China increases Middle East investment as US backs out of region

A new report found that China has stepped up investment in the Middle East, using energy and construction contracts to increase its influence in the region. The report released Wednesday by the Green Finance & Development Center at Shanghai's Fudan University looked at China’s investment in its long-running Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to recreate the Silk Road for the modern age.
FOREIGN POLICY
rigzone.com

Saudi Aramco Buys Aker BP's Shares In Cognite

Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Saudia Arabia’s energy giant Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Cognite, an industrial software innovation firm, said...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
World Bank Blogs

Is Saudi Arabia entering a "Great Reshuffle"?

This article was originally published by Brookings Institute here. In many developed countries, the pandemic has caused seismic shifts in labor markets. What started as an increasing shortage of workers in a few industries has soon become the "Great Resignation": a record number of workers not returning to their jobs after the initial lockdowns. More recently, evidence came to light that these workers are not necessarily leaving the labor market altogether. Rather, they are re-assessing their career paths, changing sectors, looking for jobs with more responsibilities, starting businesses, or freelancing. This is leading to worker shortages as workers are moving around in the labor market seeking better opportunities. What these high-income countries are observing is not so much the great resignation but rather "The Great Reshuffle".
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite

OSLO (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP , Cognite said on Wednesday. Cognite and Saudi Aramco are in a partnership to provide digitalisation services in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. “Cognite has...
WORLD
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
gamingideology.com

“Saudi Arabia” application on Huawei AppGallery

Saudi Arabian Airlines announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei Investment Company, according to which the official application of the national air carrier “SAUDIA” will be included in the AppGallery as the official application distribution platform for Huawei, in the part of his journey towards digital transformation.
CELL PHONES
BBC

Travel shares plunge as Ukraine invasion fears hit stock markets

Europe's main stock markets sank on Monday on rising tensions over Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's border. In early afternoon trading, the FTSE 100 of leading companies pared earlier steep losses but was still 1.6% lower, while markets in Paris and Frankfurt were more than 2% down. Shares linked to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares tumble 2% on escalating Ukraine tensions

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares slumped on Monday, dragged down by banking stocks and as investors globally fretted over escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.1% to 17,018, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down...
BUSINESS

