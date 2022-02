I sat with Princess Margaret, my oldest friend, a couple of days before she died. It feels like yesterday, but it is now 20 years ago. Her eyesight was bad towards the end, so I had been going into Kensington Palace to read to her in her bedroom. It was very sad that day. I could see that she was fading. I just read, as I always did, and talked to her as we had for 65 years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO