Friend in need

It is expected that your friends will change over the years, but part of the pleasure of long-lasting friendships is the way they function as time machines that can take you back to who you used to be. I’ve known my best friend since I was five years old. When we are together, I can be the petulant kindergartener again, the middle-school girl whispering about my crush, the high school kid applying to college, the woman in her early-, then late-twenties. With her, I can witness myself as I was, because we keep each other’s history safe. So yes, though we have both changed, we have also managed to remain the same to one another with this careful guardianship of shared experience.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO