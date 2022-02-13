ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12).

Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and added a dunk about a minute later to make it 30-28 with 3:45 left in the first half and the Cardinal never again trailed.

Oregon State (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) has lost nine in a row since beating Utah 88-76 at the end of December.

Jarod Lucas scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points and Ahmad Rand added 10.

Ingram scored in the paint to make it 37-32 just before halftime. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Jones, Raynaud and Silva each made a 3 to cap a 14-7 spurt that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

Stanford shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded Oregon State 34-19 and outscored the Beavers 18-2 in second-chance points.

Oregon State plays the last of three consecutive home games on Tuesday against Colorado. Stanford returns home to play Utah on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

