ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Peterson’s double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

By DAN GREENSPAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32drjx_0eD76vm400
1 of 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson considered himself a defensive liability for most of his college career at Southern California. His confidence on offense had been shaken in the past week by two poor performances.

Peterson shook off those doubts and asserted himself at both ends of the court Saturday night, guiding the No. 21 Trojans to a memorable rivalry win.

Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds, and USC defeated No. 12 UCLA 67-64.

“I go against Drew every day in practice. Last year, when I came early, I had to watch him play so I already knew Drew was a good player. But, tonight, he really good,” freshman guard Reese Dixon-Waters said.

Peterson also had five blocks and four assists as the Trojans picked up their fifth straight rivalry win despite being without leading scorer Isaiah Mobley for the second straight game because of concussion-like symptoms.

The Trojans (21-5, 10-5 Pac-12) found out earlier in the day that Mobley would be out again after breaking his nose in a loss at No. 4 Arizona last Saturday. Peterson knew he had to step up in Mobley’s absence, and he was able to finally put to rest his poor offensive showing in a loss to the Wildcats.

“I was, I think, 1 of 13 in the Arizona game, and I was passing up 3’s the other day against Pacific, but my coaches and teammates trust me to shoot. Fortunately, I was knocking them down tonight and I was feeling really confident, and that’s something I had to work through,” Peterson said.

Peterson was arguably more impressive on defense, leading the way as USC combined length and effort on the defensive end to smother UCLA (17-5, 9-4) into poor shooting. The Trojans had 10 blocks and seven steals, with Petersen even chipping in one of the latter.

“I’d almost consider myself a liability the last few years defensively, and I really made sure ’cause the coaches kept telling me you’ve got it in you and you’re athletic enough to do it, and I really made it a mission to try and play better defense this year,” Peterson said.

Dixon-Waters and Chevez Goodwin each added 10 points for USC.

The Bruins nearly forced overtime with a late push in the final 41 seconds after being down by eight points. But Tyga Campbell’s desperation 3-pointer went off the back of the rim as time expired, allowing the boisterous crowd at Galen Center to rush the court, which included the largest student section to attend a game since its opening in 2006.

“The way we’re playing, I don’t know why anyone would storm the court for beating us,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

Campbell was the only player in double figures for UCLA, scoring 27 points, with 13 coming from the free-throw line. Johnny Juzang scored 12 points for UCLA. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had five points on 2-of-11 shooting, with Cronin attributing the poor outing to an ankle injury.

Despite his teammates making just 13-of-51 shots from the field (25.5%), Campbell still nearly dragged the Bruins to overtime.

“The whole time I was just worried about winning and keeping us in the game and doing what coach needed us to do,” Campbell said. “It was a tough one, all credit to USC, but we got to be on to the next one.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins’ hopes of winning the Pac-12 are all but over after another loss to their crosstown rival. Coming off an appearance in the Final Four, they can still accomplish big things in the postseason, but salvaging a split with USC at home on March 5 might be the best UCLA can do in the regular season this year with the Wildcats well out in front.

USC: With Mobley out, Peterson stepped up. His shooting from behind the arc helped get the offense going to start the game. Even more impressive was his willingness to get nasty, swatting away good looks around the rim and picking up key rebounds. If Peterson continued that sort of play, the Trojans might be able to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bruins will slip and Trojans should rise in the next Top 25, as the two schools always seem to find themselves linked. However, a better overall resume for UCLA might enough to keep them ahead of USC.

GRIDIRON GREATS

With the Super Bowl set for Sunday in Inglewood, California, plenty of Trojan football alumni were at the game. The most prominent were offensive lineman Tony Boselli, whose election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced on Thursday, and Anthony Munoz. Wide receiver Drake London, a likely first-round draft pick, sat courtside next to record-setting quarterback Matt Barkley, while new signal-caller Caleb Williams watched from the student section after following new coach Lincoln Riley west from Oklahoma.

UCLA: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

USC: Hosts Washington on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Bruins players speak on inability to contain Drew Peterson in 67-64 loss at USC

UCLA lost for the third time in four games and remained winless in the Mick Cronin era against USC, as the Bruins fell for the fifth straight time to the rival Trojans by a score of 67-63 Saturday night at the Galen Center. The No. 12 Bruins (17-5, 9-4) could not stop Trojans guard Drew Peterson, as he went for 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds playing without Isaiah Mobley, who missed the game due to concussion-like symptoms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Drew Peterson's monster night gives USC longest win streak over UCLA since 1943

The exclamation from Drew Peterson came as he turned toward USC fans that had sprung from their baseline seats with arms in the air as the fourth of his three-pointers was on its way to splashing through the net at the Galen Center Saturday night. Peterson was on fire. He knew it, though he probably was even surprising himself. The three-pointer from the right wing equaled his career high at USC with 23 points. He'd soon his set a new career best with two free throws. He was fouled after poking the ball away from Johnny Juzang on the subsequent UCLA possession and diving on the floor to snatch the loose ball. The next time the Trojans had the ball, Peterson fired a pass inside to Chevez Goodwin for a big dunk to put USC ahead by eight with 4:22 remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Basketball
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Basketball
Inglewood, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
uscannenbergmedia.com

Peterson, defense lift USC men’s basketball to statement win over UCLA

For a large portion of the last two seasons, the USC men’s basketball team has had to play some of the best basketball in program history in arenas that were either at limited capacity or entirely empty. Because of the ongoing pandemic, and the attendance restrictions that came along with it, the team often did not receive the overwhelming fan support that it could’ve in normal years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Basketball Notes: USC Owns UCLA; Arizona Rules the Conference

We pose three questions this week to start things off:. ---Question No. 1: How has USC’s Andy Enfield become the king of L.A.?. USC’s 67-64 victory over UCLA on Saturday was the Trojans’ fifth straight win over the Bruins, even though the Bruins had a better conference record than USC, excluding the games against each other, in all three of the seasons included in the run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Isaiah Mobley
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Usc#Ap#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Kessler's triple-double, defense lead Tigers past Aggies

AUBURN, Alabama–Going into the 2021-22 season Kenny Gabriel was the only Auburn basketball player to ever post a triple-double. On Saturday, in a 75-58 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, Walker Kessler earned his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocked shots in an SEC victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.
AUBURN, AL
FingerLakes1.com

Double Meshanic double-doubles lead Hobart past Union 70-61

Brothers Carter and Jackson Meshanic recorded double-doubles for Hobart College, but Union College pulled away late for a 70-61 win in Liberty League men’s basketball action Friday night. The result moved the Dutchmen a half game ahead of the Statesmen for the sixth and final spot in the Liberty League Tournament with eight days remaining in the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy