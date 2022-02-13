ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Cardona wins NWA World Heavyweight title

By Bryan Rose
f4wonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Cardona is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Cardona pinned Trevor Murdoch at tonight’s NWA Power Trip tapings in Oak Grove, Kentucky to win the championship for the first time. Footage shows Cardona...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bully Ray opens up on Goldberg

In recent weeks, there has been a return to talk of Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer and multiple world champion of the Stamford-based federation, who in the last episode of the Friday Night Smackdown blue show went to challenge none other than the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Ronda Rousey set for tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber

A tag team match has been added to next Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. This follows what happened at the end of tonight’s SmackDown, where Rousey made the save for Naomi after Charlotte and Sonya took her out.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE SmackDown Segment For Tonight, Goldberg Confirmed

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. We noted before how Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg were advertised locally for tonight’s show. WWE has since officially announced Goldberg to appear for the Elimination Chamber build with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis following his knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa: “He’s been a lot of fun to have in our heavyweight division”

UFC President Dana White is showing support for Derrick Lewis after “The Black Beast” was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa. In the co-main event of UFC 271, Lewis and “Bam Bam” mixed it up inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The heavyweight slugfest lived up to its billing. While both men dabbled in the grappling department, they weren’t afraid to trade leather as expected.
UFC
PWMania

Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia. You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Murdoch
Person
Nick Aldis
Person
Mike Knox
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Reacts To Big MLW Angle

A day after MJF shared a notable kiss during the opening promo of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, an old friend had a noteworthy kiss of his own on MLW Fusion. Needless to say, MJF noticed it. Taking to Twitter shortly after MLW Fusion’s latest episode ended, MJF tweeted a question...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On Shane McMahon Possibly Coming To AEW, More

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW president Tony Khan addressed the AEW debuts of Keith Lee and Jay White as well as Shane McMahon possibly being part of the company in the future. Khan doesn’t think that Shane is a fit for AEW, but he would certainly listen: “I’d...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Nwa Power#Nwa Hard Times#Digital Media Champion#Gcw
f4wonline.com

AEW Rampage live results: Tag Team title match, Young Bucks, Hook in action

The AEW Tag Team titles will be on the line as Jurassic Express will look to defend the gold against Colten and Austin of the Gunn Club. The Gunns have been one of the AEW's winningest tag teams since they debuted with this being their first shot at the gold. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are entering their second month as champions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

Roman Reigns, Goldberg face-to-face set for next week's WWE SmackDown

A face-to-face between Goldberg and Roman Reigns is set for next week’s SmackDown. The two will meet on a show that will air just one day prior to Elimination Chamber on February 19. Both had sit down interviews on tonight’s show with Michael Cole talking about the upcoming match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

NJPW Strong results: Finjuice vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Tonight saw the second installment of NJPW Strong: The New Beginning USA 2022 from Seattle. Chhun is from Washington state and had a number of fans cheering for him in the audience before the match. It was a pretty huge reaction for him, as noted by announcer Ian Riccaboni. The...
SEATTLE, WA
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: WWE SmackDown notes, Lita, Mustafa Ali

Joe Rogan off UFC 271 due to 'scheduling conflict'. We are looking to grow our writing/editing team with an experienced online news writer who has a working knowledge of WWE, AEW, Impact and other organizations. MMA knowledge is a plus, but not required. This is a paid position. Email tonyleder@f4wonline.com with several links. We are not looking for inexperienced writers for this position.
NFL
Pro Wrestling Torch

NWA World Championship match announced for Crockett Cup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Matt Cardona will defend his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup. Cardona won the title at NWA Powerrr Trip and then was confronted by Aldis, who had a contractual rematch coming his way after losing the title to Trevor Murdoch.
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

Tama Tonga announces he's re-signed with NJPW

After a brief window of not being under contract, Tama Tonga has officially re-signed with NJPW. On Sunday, Tonga sent out a tweet stating that he had been a free agent since January 30. He wrote: "I am a free agent since January 30, 2022 #misinformation" Tonga was then asked...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy