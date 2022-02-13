Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Kevin Porter and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Patrick Mills No. 48 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,397 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Kevin Love

Stephen Curry No. 56 in assists now

Moved ahead of Kevin Porter with 5,318 assists. He’s now 53 away from Damon Stoudamire

Kyrie Irving No. 57 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,306 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Ryan Anderson

DeMar DeRozan No. 59 in points now

Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 19,220 points. He’s now 28 away from Bob Lanier

JaVale McGee No. 64 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge with 1,180 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Elmore Smith

Terrence Ross No. 76 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Starks with 1,225 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Hersey Hawkins

Jeff Green No. 114 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,076 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Andre Iguodala

Tobias Harris No. 150 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raja Bell with 957 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Tim Thomas and Gerald Green

Devin Booker No. 158 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong with 925 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Raymond Felton

Jonas Valanciunas No. 159 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 6,307 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Zaza Pachulia

Anthony Davis No. 166 in points now

Moved ahead of Blake Griffin with 14,301 points. He’s now 10 away from Alonzo Mourning

Terry Rozier No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 878 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jim Jackson

Kyrie Irving No. 193 in points now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Orlando Woolridge and Xavier McDaniel with 13,631 points. He’s now 16 away from Predrag Stojakovic

Moved ahead of Anthony Morrow with 810 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Nate Robinson

Andrew Wiggins No. 197 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner with 799 three-pointers. He’s now tied with PJ Tucker and Patrick Beverley

Jeff Green No. 210 in points now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,062 points. He’s now 65 away from Kevin Johnson

Fred VanVleet No. 213 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 748 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Smart

Steven Adams No. 217 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 606 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Armen Gilliam

DeMar DeRozan No. 223 in steals now

Moved ahead of PJ Brown, John Long and Aaron McKie with 913 steals. He’s now 4 away from Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris

Taj Gibson No. 227 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Joe Barry Carroll with 5,411 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Jack Twyman

Doug McDermott No. 233 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Teague and Tony Snell with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins

Ed Davis No. 234 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 565 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Orlando Woolridge

Duncan Robinson No. 237 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles and Rodney Rogers with 695 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Dennis Schroeder

Elfrid Payton No. 249 in assists now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 2,846 assists. He’s now tied with Bob Dandridge

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan stretches streak with 38 points, Nikola Vučević pitches in as Bulls top Thunder

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS ‘We are a lucky bunch to have No. 11 back.’

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “The ball moves faster than people.” Devin Booker as #Suns have season-high 40 assists in win over #Magic pic.twitter.com/V5vhmBgv5W – 12:05 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan: “Just because I have a good game, I always look at all the negative things that happened, things I could’ve did better. There hasn’t been a game where I walked away from it saying, ‘I did everything perfect.’ There’s always room for some type of improvement.” – 11:44 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe DeMar DeRozan struck a bit of a yearning tone while talking about the Bulls injuries tonight: “It’s like a dream. I dream about it every night. Being on a sunny, beautiful island — that’s how I picture it when we get back healthy.” – 11:42 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Nets are 4-10 with Kyrie. 25-17 without.

In the KD/Harden Era. Kyrie has more DNPs (60) then wins (40).

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Vogel cited two killer plays late, where a deflection from Bradley went straight into the hands of Klay for a 3 (LAL were up 6), and a Poole airball came off so hard that AD couldn’t corrall it.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Klay Thompson tonight:

✅ 33 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 5-9 3P

It’s Thompson’s first 30-point game since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He and Stephen Curry (24) have each scored at least 20 points in the same game 187 times, the second-most such games in NBA history by a backcourt duo. pic.twitter.com/65L7A8aQTD – 11:23 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry DeMar DeRozan on his scoring streak pic.twitter.com/5EYDFRThzN – 11:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan, on scoring 30 or more points in 6 straight games for first time in his career: “I don’t know what roll I’m on. I’m just being myself.” – 11:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 132, ORL 105

Booker: 26-5-5, 10-24 FG

Ayton: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-11 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 15 Ast, 5 Reb

Craig: 14 Pts, 4 Ast, 6-8 FG

Holiday: 10 Pts, 4-5 FG

Suggs: 20-10-6 – 11:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL have continued to score here, with an AD alley-oop, Reaves 2 FT’s, and AD 1of 2 FT’s, but Klay’s hit 3 straight 3’s, and GSW lead 115-114 with 1:05 left.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “He’s as good of a scorer as I’ve been around.”

This is a coach who coached Kevin Durant (who he also heaped praise on) – 10:50 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan’s throwback, midrange scoring: “I’d rather take two points than no points.” – 10:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet JaVale McGee gets a roaring ovation pumping up the crowd after that dunk, and now Aaron Holiday gets his first Suns minutes – 10:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 100, ORL 78

Booker: 26-5-5, 10-24 FG

Ayton: 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 8-11 FG

Paul: 10 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb

Suggs: 16 Pts, 6 Ast – 10:39 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop DeMar DeRozan has shot 50% or better in 29 of 52 games. – 10:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker started: 0-for-6

Devin Booker since: 9-for-14 – 10:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko DeMar DeRozan tonight:

✅ 38 PTS

✅ 6 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 12-24 FG

DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last five games, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest such streak in @Chicago Bulls history. pic.twitter.com/PsdN0QofwF – 10:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan last 5 games:

45 PTS

38 PTS

36 PTS

35 PTS

38 PTS

Only MJ has a longer streak of 35-point games in Bulls franchise history (10). pic.twitter.com/x6HNg1imDE – 10:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe It looked dicey for awhile, but the Bulls pull out the 106-101 win over Oklahoma City.

DeMar DeRozan becomes the first Bull since Michael Jordan in 1996 to score 35+ points in five straight games. – 10:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305 Put Bam Adebayo on Kyrie Irving here – 10:27 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry Final: Bulls 106, Thunder 101

DeMar DeRozan: 38/6//5

Nikola Vučević: 31/15

Coby White: 16/9/5

Ayo Dosunmu: 12/8/9

Troy Brown: 0/11/0

The Bulls are now 36-21. – 10:27 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef Troy Brown Jr. is going to finish this game scoreless on 0-9 shooting, 0-5 from 3. He was largely bad

But his 10th rebound was all-important: An offensive board after a missed Ayo 3 that led to DeMar DeRozan free throws to put Bulls up 5 with 8 seconds left – 10:27 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier DeMar DeRozan has scored 35 points in five straight games.

The last Bulls player to pull that off? Michael Jordan in 1996 – 10:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker has hit his last four shots. #Suns up 81-63 as Paul hits 3.

Timeout #Magic. 8:26 left in 3rd. – 10:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker started 0-for-6, but he’s 7-for-10 since then. Quietly up to a game-high 19 points just like that – 10:18 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Curry drains his first 3 of the evening. Midway Q3 – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 67 #Magic 53 H.

PHX: Ayton 14 and 7. Crowder 11. Booker 10. Paul 10 assists, 7 pts. Team: 51.9% FG (6-of-15 on 3s) Paint pts: 40. Turnovers: 2 (Led to zero Magic pts)

ORL: Suggs 16. Anthony 10. Team: 45.2% FG (8-of-21 on 3s) Paint pts: 20. Turnovers: 8 (led to 14 PHX pts) – 10:12 PM

But a main one is the solidity of the back-up big spot

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Joel Embiid gets his triple-double on that Tobias Harris slam. It’s the 2nd triple-double of the season for the big fella. He has 33, 12, and 10. #Sixers – 9:37 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports DeMar DeRozan last 12 games:

33.5 pts

.583 FG

5.9 asts

6.2 rebs

9.2 FTA

#Bulls – 2:36 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype DeMar DeRozan is the fourth-best player in the NBA this season, per HoospHype’s Global Rating.

He just passed Stephen Curry in the ranking, which puts him as the No. 1 American player on the list this year.

hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 1:42 PM

