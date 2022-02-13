Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya's title defense over Robert Whittaker in UFC 271 rematch
Israel Adesanya maintained his position as the world’s best middleweight on Saturday when he defended his title against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event.
Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) recorded a fourth defense of the 185-pound title when he defeated the man he originally took it from. “The Last Stylebender” earned a unanimous decision victory over Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) in their rematch, which took place at Toyota Center in Houston.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions Adesanya’s title defense over Whittaker at UFC 271.
