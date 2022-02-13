ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya's title defense over Robert Whittaker in UFC 271 rematch

By Mike Bohn
 1 day ago
Israel Adesanya maintained his position as the world’s best middleweight on Saturday when he defended his title against Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) recorded a fourth defense of the 185-pound title when he defeated the man he originally took it from. “The Last Stylebender” earned a unanimous decision victory over Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) in their rematch, which took place at Toyota Center in Houston.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions Adesanya’s title defense over Whittaker at UFC 271.

firstsportz.com

UFC 271: Twitter goes crazy as Jared Cannonier finishes Derek Brunson with second round TKO

UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.
firstsportz.com

UFC 271 (main event): Israel Adesanya outclasses Robert Whittaker in intense 5-round fight

The main event of UFC 271 is here with the much-awaited title rematch of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 which is one of the most anticipated rematches in the UFC. Whittaker is here to avenge his loss to Adesanya at UFC 243. Adesanya wants to continue his dominance in the middleweight division and etch his name in the history book as one of the greatest to ever do it.
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 Results: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 271 results for the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card, live blogs of the entire pay-per-view main card, and live UFC 271 Twitter updates. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will square off against Robert Whittaker for a second time. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019. Adesanya is a -305 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
uticaphoenix.net

What’s Next For Israel Adesanya After Unanimous Decision Win Over

Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker. The fight was close after the first round. Whittaker landed 4 out of 8 takedowns in the fight but Israel leg kicks and takedown defense was the story tonight. When Whittaker landed the takedown, Israel got back immediately. Israel leg kicks to Whittaker’s right hamstring and calves are going to leave him with multiple bruises.
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 ‘Cold Open’ video: A middleweight rematch for the ages

Israel Adesanya will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” defends his UFC middleweight title in a main event rematch with Robert Whittaker. LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV...
CBS Sports

UFC 271 results, takeaways: Time for Israel Adesanya to move to 205 pounds; Tai Tuivasa makes a massive leap

A wild night in Houston at UFC 271 on Saturday ended with a very tactical five-round rematch of the middleweight title. Israel Adesanya added a second victory over former champion Robert Whittaker to his growing legacy, this time by unanimous decision in a close fight. Rising heavyweight Tai Tuivasa also shocked the Toyota Center crowd by knocking out hometown favorite Derrick Lewis in stunning fashion.
reviewjournal.com

Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title at UFC 271

HOUSTON — Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision to retain his title and maintain control of the middleweight division at UFC 271 on Saturday night. Adesanya (23-1) won his 11th straight middleweight fight in the UFC and remained undefeated. The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of Adesanya, who has won all four of his title defenses — three by unanimous decision and one by knockout.
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
MiddleEasy

Marvin Vettori Trashes Conor McGregor For Backing Israel Adesanya: “Great Display Of Feminism”

Marvin Vettori wasn’t happy to see Israel Adesanya getting support from the likes of Conor McGregor. Let’s just say there is no love lost between Vettori and his former foe Adesanya. Months removed their rematch at UFC 263, Vettori would show some disdain to Adesanya and where he gets his support from. As the UFC Middleweight Champion makes the walk to the Octagon at UFC 271, he’d receive nothing but praise from fellow superstar Conor McGregor.
411mania.com

411’s UFC 271 Report: Adesanya Retains

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) Andrei Arlovski (246 lbs.) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265 lbs.) #12 Roxanne Modafferi (126 lbs.) vs. #15 Casey O’Neill (125.5 lbs.) Kyler Phillips (136 lbs.) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136 lbs.) Fabio Cherant (206 lbs.) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204 lbs.) Ronnie Lawrence (136 lbs.) vs....
CBS Sports

UFC 271 fight fallout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, options for Tai Tuivasa to consider as next foe

UFC 271 wrapped up on Saturday night with the reaffirmation that Israel Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world. The champion beat beating a game Robert Whittaker by decision in their rematch atop the card. Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier emphatically stamped his place as the UFC middleweight championship title challenger by elbowing Derrick Brunson into another dimension.
Empire Sports Media

UFC 271 Preview: Israel Adesanya – Robert Whittaker 2

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 271, we will see a rematch for the middleweight title that is two and a half years in the making. The middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) will be defending his championship against the former champion Robert Whittaker (23-5). Whittaker has waited patiently and...
MMA Fighting

Dana White eyes Jared Cannonier as No. 1 contender for UFC middleweight title

The path for Jared Cannonier is clear. Cannonier scored a pivotal win on Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, knocking Derek Brunson out in the second round and seemingly securing his spot as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. Afterward, Cannonier directly addressed UFC President Dana White, who was seated cageside, and called for a shot at the middleweight title, which would be retained by Israel Adesanya at night’s end.
