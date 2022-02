HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (6-16, 5-7 SWAC) defeated Mississippi Valley State (1-21, 1-11 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Saturday, February 12. The Bulldogs were leading 61-58 with 10 seconds left in the second half before Caleb Hunter would deliver a three point shot to tie the game at 61-61 and force the first overtime. That first extra session would see the teams be deadlocked at 65-65 with just 2:29 left on the clock before MVSU responded with another trey from Hunter. However, sophomore guard Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Colo.) answered with one of his own to once again tie the game 68-68 to force a second overtime.

