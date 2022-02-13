2022 Softball Players to Watch
Rylie Bearden, P, Sr., Tishomingo County
• Posted 22-3 record, 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts; batted .571 with 36 RBIs.
Hallie Burns, P, Jr., Booneville
• Posted 24-1 record, 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts; reigning DJ Player of the Year.
Caitlyn Carnathan, P/IF, Sr., Saltillo
• Posted 4-2 record, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts; batted .415 with 4 HR, 28 RBIs.
Ellie Fryar, C, Jr., Pine Grove
• Batted .570 with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 29 RBIs, 48 runs.
Blakely Gill, C, So., Houston
• Batted .553 with 7 HRs, 44 RBIs.
Kinsley Gordon, C, Sr., Myrtle
• Batted .500 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 21 stolen bases; led Myrtle to 1A title.
McKynlie Jones, P/2B, Sr., Vardaman
• Posted 16-9 record, 1.89 ERA, 71 strikeouts; batted .517 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs.
Ramsey Montgomery, P, So., Mantachie
• Posted 23-7-2 record, 1.48 ERA, 291 strikeouts; batted .541 with 6 HR, 44 RBIs.
Caylie Streich, P, Sr., Myrtle
• Posted 28-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts; batted .346 with 19 RBIs.
Maddie Terrell, C, Jr., Vardaman
• Batted .533 with 7 HRs, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases.
