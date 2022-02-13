2022 Softball Players to Watch

Orlando, FL - The No. 15 Freed-Hardeman University softball team improved to a 6-0 start today after sweeping Southeastern University by scores of 5-1 and 5-0. Chloe Winters got the start in game one and advanced to 2-0 on the young season. Winters allowed only one hit in 7 innings pitched. Kennedy Harris got things started early for the Lady Lions, blasting a lead-off home run to give FHU the 1-0 first inning lead. The bats were hot for the Lady Lions on Saturday afternoon as they hit four balls out of the ballpark. Harris hit another home run in the fifth, and Allie Mitchell and Sophie Dunavant both hit solo bombs of their own. This was plenty of offense for Winters as the Lady Lions cruised to a 5-1 victory.

