ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

2022 Softball Players to Watch

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GpSN_0eD74GxD00
Hallie Burns, the 2021 Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year, committed to Ole Miss ahead of her junior season. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Rylie Bearden, P, Sr., Tishomingo County

• Posted 22-3 record, 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts; batted .571 with 36 RBIs.

Hallie Burns, P, Jr., Booneville

• Posted 24-1 record, 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts; reigning DJ Player of the Year.

Caitlyn Carnathan, P/IF, Sr., Saltillo

• Posted 4-2 record, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts; batted .415 with 4 HR, 28 RBIs.

Ellie Fryar, C, Jr., Pine Grove

• Batted .570 with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 29 RBIs, 48 runs.

Blakely Gill, C, So., Houston

• Batted .553 with 7 HRs, 44 RBIs.

Kinsley Gordon, C, Sr., Myrtle

• Batted .500 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 21 stolen bases; led Myrtle to 1A title.

McKynlie Jones, P/2B, Sr., Vardaman

• Posted 16-9 record, 1.89 ERA, 71 strikeouts; batted .517 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs.

Ramsey Montgomery, P, So., Mantachie

• Posted 23-7-2 record, 1.48 ERA, 291 strikeouts; batted .541 with 6 HR, 44 RBIs.

Caylie Streich, P, Sr., Myrtle

• Posted 28-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts; batted .346 with 19 RBIs.

Maddie Terrell, C, Jr., Vardaman

• Batted .533 with 7 HRs, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Walkoff homers lift Tigers to two run-rule softball victories

AUBURN, Alabama – Freshman Bri Ellis, called on to pinch hit, was aggravated as she stood at the plate at Jane B. Moore Field. Auburn led St. John’s 7-0 in the fifth inning. With one runner, she could secure a run-rule victory with a hit. She did more than that. She drove a 1-2 pitch far over the left field fence for her first college home run and a 9-0 Auburn victory.
AUBURN, AL
hsusports.com

Softball Edged Out in Opening Game of Tournament

PORTLAND, Texas – Henderson State came just short of claiming its first win of the season in the first game of the Portland Tournament against the Texas A&M-International Dust Devils, 5-3, before falling to the St. Mary Rattlers, 13-1. Monica Monreal registered two hits and three RBIs on the day, including her third homerun of the season in the first game. Freshman Jordyn Holland saw her first hits of her career in the day's second game, claiming a double and a single, along with grabbing a stolen base in the effort.
PORTLAND, TX
purduesports.com

Underclassmen Power Softball to Victory Over ECU

CONWAY, S.C.—The Purdue softball team improved to 3-0 on the season after scoring six runs between the fifth and sixth innings to take East Carolina (1-3), 9-6. The underclassmen led the Boilermaker victory, firing off three home runs and accounting for eight of the team's runs, along with seven RBI.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Era#Saltillo#Pine Grove Batted 570#Houston Batted 553#Myrtle Batted 500#1a
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mantachie girls fall to Boonville in Region 1-3A Tournament

The Mantachie girls basketball squad fell 58-31 against Boonville Wednesday night in the Region 1-3A Tournament. The Lady Mustangs fell behind early and struggled to recover as Boonville jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and took a 29-14 advantage into halftime. The Lady Blue Devils kept the upper hand in the third, taking a 44-19 lead into the final period.
MANTACHIE, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

They’ve all got to start somewhere before playing in the big game

Man, did I generally stop paying attention to professional sports teams a long time ago. Back in the days when I was dialed more into the likes of the Seattle Supersonics and the Montreal Expos, friends were talking about how they were more into college sports. It took a little...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Itawamba girls basketball clinches spot in Class 4A Tournament

The Itawamba AHS Lady Indians have struggled to score all season. However, they had one of their best quarters of the season in their Region 1-4A Tournament opener, racing out to a 15-7 lead and never looking back. IAHS extended its lead to 23-14 at the break by forcing multiple...
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Leader

Amite County takes 7-2A title in OT vs. Loyd Star, Bobcats beat East Marion in consolation game

Amite County High School’s gym was Lincoln County South Thursday as fans from Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star and West Lincoln filled every seat, space and corner of the building. The fans wearing red were treated to a gutsy performance in the championship game from the Loyd Star boys’ team. Playing an Amite County (16-8) group that had beaten them twice in regular season, Loyd Star led for nearly the entire game before AC took a late 2-point lead.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bellarmine.edu

Softball opens season with Friday split at Paladin Invitational

GREENVILLE, S.C.-- The Bellarmine Knights softball team opened its season on Friday, splitting its first two games at the Paladin Invitational. BU fell 4-0 in the season opening morning game versus Tarleton State but responded with a 3-1 victory against the University of North Dakota in game two. Bellarmine also split its opening two games last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cuse.com

Orange Win First Two Games of the Season

MONROE, LA.- The Orange took both of their two games in their season opening day in first day of the Best on the Bayou Classic. They defeated Mississippi Valley State University 9-2 in their first game and Southern University (MVSU) 22-0 in their second game. Syracuse opened their first inning...
SYRACUSE, NY
wucardinals.com

Baseball Picks up First Win in Doubleheader Split with Chowan

Murfreesboro, NC. – The Wheeling University Baseball team (1-4, 0-0) continued their stretch of spring trips when they headed to North Carolina for a three-game set with Chowan. They opened the weekend with their first win of the season as they split their Saturday doubleheader, losing game one 13-0 and coming back to win game two 10-9 in eight innings.
WHEELING, WV
gofhulions.com

Lady Lions Go Undefeated in Orlando, Sweep Southeastern

Orlando, FL - The No. 15 Freed-Hardeman University softball team improved to a 6-0 start today after sweeping Southeastern University by scores of 5-1 and 5-0. Chloe Winters got the start in game one and advanced to 2-0 on the young season. Winters allowed only one hit in 7 innings pitched. Kennedy Harris got things started early for the Lady Lions, blasting a lead-off home run to give FHU the 1-0 first inning lead. The bats were hot for the Lady Lions on Saturday afternoon as they hit four balls out of the ballpark. Harris hit another home run in the fifth, and Allie Mitchell and Sophie Dunavant both hit solo bombs of their own. This was plenty of offense for Winters as the Lady Lions cruised to a 5-1 victory.
ORLANDO, FL
upstatespartans.com

Softball Caps Undefeated Weekend Behind Huge Day From Payton Darnell

Spartanburg, S.C. – USC Upstate softball finished out Spartan Classic weekend with a 13-6 win over Towson, improving their record to 5-0 to start the 2022 season. The Spartans got an early jump on the Tigers going up 6-2 after the first four innings; it wasn't until Towson recorded four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game that Upstate switched gears. In response to the top of the inning, Upstate once again took control of the game off a double from Sarah Price and Peyton Darnell's second home run of the day.
SPARTANBURG, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

Jessie Warren’s “Inside Pitch:” The College Softball Season Has Started… Here’s What 7 Standout Players Are Excited About!

Extra Inning Softball correspondent Jessica Warren, the National Championship-winning infielder and college All-American at Florida State as well as a professional player with the USSSA Pride and the Athletes Unlimited league, is as excited as anybody about the start of the 2022 college softball season!. Jessi shares her thoughts with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: WSHS softball players turn coaches

Perfect afternoon for softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, where 15 members of the West Seattle High School softball team spent three hours mentoring younger players. The team organized a three-hour skills clinic for 7-to-13-year-olds to raise money for their program. Almost 40 kids showed up to learn. They rotated through three stations – including outfield (above) and infield (below):
SEATTLE, WA
lmcbobcats.com

Softball plates 14 runs on 21 hits in a pair of non-conference wins over University of Charleston, Queens (N.C.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Lees-McRae softball team tallied 14 runs on 21 hits, including a combined seven-RBI performance from Lauren Ritchie and Kasey Spease and two homeruns from the plate and nine strikeouts in the circle for Megan Powell, en route to claiming an 8-4 come-from-behind victory over the University of Charleston and a 6-2 win over host Queens (N.C.) to close out the Queens Round Robin this afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pointskyhawks.com

Baseball splits day two in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (Feb. 12, 2022) – The Point University baseball team finished their trip to Mobile on Saturday, facing Campbellsville and Mobile again. The Skyhawks defeated Campbellsville in game one 1-0 before falling to Mobile 11-8 in game two. Game one: Point- 1 Campbellsville- 0 It was a pitcher's...
MOBILE, AL
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU splits a pair of shutouts in NHDDC Lady Demon Classic

For the second straight day at the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic, host Northwestern State was involved in two shutouts. The one difference for the Lady Demons on Saturday was one went against them. Northwestern State opened its back-to-back games with a taut 1-0 win against UT...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy