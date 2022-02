The JA World Uncorked event this year seemed packed with lively guests, all excited to be back in the public eye. As usual, there were plenty of pours and delectable samples from wine and drink purveyors and local chefs. There was even live entertainment and people got up on the stage to get into the groove. People could also participate in the silent auction, raffles and more. A roaming photographer and a 360 photo booth captured the fun.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO