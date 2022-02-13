Rams' defensive front a Fearsome Fivesome

When the Bengals run: Joe Mixon is the Cincinnati Bengals’ workhorse back, with 1,395 yards on 344 carries in the regular season and playoffs combined. Mixon, however, ranks just 36th out of 50 running backs in success rate, at 36.6%, a metric that measures the percentage of plays that produce a positive result. Part of the problem traces to the Bengals’ offensive line, which is their weak spot. Samaje Perine will also get some work, with 55 carries for 246 yards on the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a huge running threat, but has picked up 19 first downs on the ground this season, so that’s something the Los Angeles Rams will have to watch. Bengals fans will want their team to run less, not more. In the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati gained 91 yards on 22 early-down runs, but that included one 23-yard run. The other 21 carries averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt, which meant the offense was frequently behind the sticks. EDGE: Rams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO