ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' defensive front a Fearsome Fivesome

By Greg Beacham The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Many Los Angeles Rams fans first came under the team's spell because of the Fearsome Foursome, perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history. Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones and Lamar Lundy battered quarterbacks and crushed running backs for the better part of the 1960s, living up...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl: 'Mattress Mack' places record $5M bet on Bengals, has $9.5M total on Cincinnati to beat Rams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is really swinging for the fences in Super Bowl LVI. The Houston-area mattress salesman has placed a $5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline with Caesars Sportsbook -- the largest bet any legal sportsbook has ever taken. So what's the second largest bet Caesars Sportsbook specifically has ever taken? A prior, $4.5 million wager from McIngvale on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
blackchronicle.com

Super Bowl 2022: Rams activate Eric Weddle, who will serve as team’s defensive signal-caller vs. Bengals

Eric Weddle was at home, out of football for nearly two full seasons, when the Rams called him for an emergency reunion this postseason. Now, the 37-year-old safety is set to suit up for his first Super Bowl, with the team officially activating him from its practice squad on Saturday. The move confirms Weddle’s place in the starting lineup for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, and comes days after defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated the veteran would serve as the Rams’ defensive signal-caller.
NFL
nysportsday.com

Joe Mixon Super Bowl Prop Bets — Not Easy To Run On Rams Defense

Joe Burrow will need to have a big day for the Bengals to beat the Rams in Super Bowl 56. However, his job will be tougher if Joe Mixon does not have one. While a bet on the Rams to win is betting on Mixon to do just that, bettors can also take advantage of some of the many Super Bowl prop bets featuring Cincinnati’s running back.
NFL
prosperpressnews.com

Root: Rams defense will prove too much for Bengals in Super Bowl 56

The final game of the NFL season is Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff for the big game is 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Bengals odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
Buffalo News

Scouting Report: Rams' dominant D-line has big advantage over Bengals' weak offensive front

When the Bengals run: Joe Mixon is the Cincinnati Bengals’ workhorse back, with 1,395 yards on 344 carries in the regular season and playoffs combined. Mixon, however, ranks just 36th out of 50 running backs in success rate, at 36.6%, a metric that measures the percentage of plays that produce a positive result. Part of the problem traces to the Bengals’ offensive line, which is their weak spot. Samaje Perine will also get some work, with 55 carries for 246 yards on the season. Quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t a huge running threat, but has picked up 19 first downs on the ground this season, so that’s something the Los Angeles Rams will have to watch. Bengals fans will want their team to run less, not more. In the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati gained 91 yards on 22 early-down runs, but that included one 23-yard run. The other 21 carries averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt, which meant the offense was frequently behind the sticks. EDGE: Rams.
NFL
Journal-News

Bengals defense ‘rattled’ on Rams’ game-winning drive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Chidobe Awuzie said the L.A. Rams had the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense “rattled” on their late game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI. Penalties that helped the Rams push forward might have played a part in that, but the Bengals struggled with their up-tempo offense in the final five minutes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Sean McVay knew Aaron Donald would seal Rams' Super Bowl 56 win on final defensive play: 'He is the effing man'

It didn't quite rise to the level of Babe Ruth at the 1932 World Series, but Rams coach Sean McVay called his shot at Super Bowl 56 with the game on the line. The call in question was on what became Los Angeles' final defensive play of the game. Joe Burrow and the Bengals faced fourth-and-1 from the Rams' 49-yard line. Donald beat his initial blocker, Quinton Spain, and an attempted double-team by Trey Hopkins to wrap Burrow up and force a harmless pass intended for running back Samaje Perine.
NFL
theScore

One key matchup: Can the Bengals' O-line counter the Rams' fearsome rush?

The most obvious potential mismatch in Super Bowl LVI is the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line against the Los Angeles Rams' defensive front - and it's not close. The basic metrics look pretty grim. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a league-high 51 sacks during the regular season behind a line that...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Super Bowl 56: Is Rams star Aaron Donald the greatest defensive tackle of all time?

LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl 56 is a legacy game for Aaron Donald in many ways. The Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle is high on the list of greatest-to-never-win-it. But beyond that monkey riding his back, Donald is chasing a different kind of history. A win over the Cincinnati Bengals would help secure another distinction: Best defensive tackle to ever put on pads.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking potential free agents playing in Super Bowl 2022: Jessie Bates, Von Miller lead pack of potent talent

It's time for the glitz and glamour of Super Bowl LVI, with the Los Angeles Rams playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. It's a matchup that promises to electrify and is overrun with amazing storylines -- from the blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford (and Von Miller plus Odell Beckham Jr.) that helped lead the Rams to this point, to just how dominant former first overall pick Joe Burrow has been in his second year after also having suffered a torn ACL as a rookie. Toss in two dynamic receivers in Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase and you've got yourself a heavyweight fight.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals’ defense shuts down Rams on first drive of Super Bowl LVI

The Rams’ vaunted offense couldn’t do much on its first drive of Super Bowl LVI. After one first down, the Rams had an ugly series of three straight plays that featured a run by Cam Akers for no gain, Trey Hendrickson sacking Matthew Stafford, and then a strange play call of a run that lost three yards on third-and-17.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy