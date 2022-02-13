ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

D.C. Digest: Lankford attacks Biden nominees

By Randy Krehbiel
Tulsa World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNominee knocking: U.S. Sen. James Lankford used a Senate floor speech to criticize President Joe Biden's appointments to positions ranging from Health and Human Services to the Defense Department. "I really believe you can tell a lot about an administration's priorities based on the people that they put in...

accountingtoday.com

Manchin casts more doubt on Biden’s agenda with blast on inflation

Senator Joe Manchin threw more cold water on President Joe Biden’s spending plans after inflation spiked to a 7.5% in January, the highest rate in four decades. Manchin for months has been raising alarms about the impact of federal spending on inflation and in December pulled the plug on negotiations over Biden’s economic plans, citing rising prices as among his concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Biden predicts his Supreme Court nominee will get Republican votes

President Joe Biden predicted his eventual Supreme Court nominee will win at least some support from Senate Republicans. "I'm looking for someone to replace [Justice Stephen] Breyer," Biden told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview, "with the same kind of capacity Judge Breyer had." Biden, who is aiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goodmorningamerica.com

Inflation and COVID place Biden behind key allies: The Note

It's not that Democrats don't get the magnitude of the political challenges ahead. It might be, though, that they're not sure what can be done to change fortunes ahead of the midterms. It might also be that President Joe Biden lags behind key party leaders in recognizing the severity of the issues at hand and adjusting accordingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Biden SCOTUS Nomination Won’t Change 2022 Midterms

When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Sen. Bernie Sanders warns of 'drumbeats' of war in Washington

Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a speech on the Senate floor Thursday expressing grave concern over the "drumbeats" of war building in Washington, D.C., amid escalating tensions along the Ukrainian border. Sanders, I-Vt., the de-facto leader of the Democratic Party's progressive wing, which had kept relatively quiet on the issue to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

'Special Report' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on February 9, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Crime is a big issue across the country, big cities, really in different places throughout our country. But this particular case deals with Minneapolis. Here is how "The Star Tribune" writes it out. "The judge goes below guidelines, gives 10-year term to man who set deadly Lake Street fire during unrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Calhoun-Lopez's presentence filing said that Lee was in Minneapolis not to loot or destroy property but was in the streets to protest unlawful police violence against black men, and there is no basis to disbelieve his statement." They eventually charged him with lighting that federal building on fire that led to the death, the killing, as Senator Cotton mentioned, of one man.
POTUS

