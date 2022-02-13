ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Column: Gradually raising the state's minimum wage won't cause widespread inflation

By Greg Conder Conder Business Solutions, LLC.
Tulsa World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been conflicted on the issue of raising the minimum wage for some time. We typically associate at or near minimum wage jobs with the restaurant and hospitality industries. On the one hand, I have real empathy for folks who work these jobs. I can’t imagine trying to...

Tulsa World

Column: Oklahoma-based investments pay off for state pension funds

The past year was marked by continuing societal disruptions and persistent economic fragility, but an unheralded law with vast and far-reaching implications quietly went into effect here in our state. Locally supported by Tulsa firefighters (or name the union) and the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the “Invest in Oklahoma Act” was...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
stlpublicradio.org

$15 minimum wage for Missouri state employees not guaranteed under amended budget

Missouri state workers’ jobs will decide how large a raise they could see under a supplemental budget bill that a House committee advanced Monday. Members of the House Budget Committee approved the plan by a vote of 22-8. All the votes against it came from Democrats. The full House could debate the bill on the floor as early as this week.
WVNews

West Virginia lawmakers once again consider raising state minimum wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers are questioning if the state’s $8.75 an hour minimum wage is enough to live on. Preston County resident Lucien Funk,16, was serving breakfast at the state Capitol this week. Lucien said he helps support his single mom and siblings by driving to neighboring Maryland for part-time work that pays a little better.
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Raise North Dakota's minimum wage to at least $10

The minimum wage of $7.25 went into effect in 2007, just prior to the financial collapse. It had nothing to do with the collapse, but it didn’t help that the means the government used to recover from the collapse gave the keys back to those that caused the collapse under the guise they were the “best and brightest.”
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa lighting firm raises its minimum wage to $20 per hour

TAMPA — Volt Lighting, a maker of indoor and outdoor lighting products and systems, has raised its minimum hourly wage to $20, saying Florida’s $10/hour minimum wage requirement is not sufficient to sustain workers and families amid rapidly rising inflation. In a news release, the Tampa-based company —...
Newswatch 16

Pennsylvania state workers receive minimum wage raise

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands here in Pennsylvania will soon see bigger paychecks. The minimum wage jumps to $15 an hour but only for state workers. In making the move, the governor said higher salaries mean higher morale, productivity, and work quality. At the same time, the governor believes more money translates into less turnover.
butlerradio.com

State Employee Minimum Wage Jumps To $15 Per Hour

The minimum wage for state government workers makes a significant jump starting today. Workers will now be paid a minimum of $15 per hour if they are employed by the Commonwealth. The wage increase is for the public sector only, as private businesses are still subject to the state minimum...
KRQE News 13

Bill would raise state minimum wage heads to House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Senate has approved a bill that raises the minimum wage for state employees to $15 an hour. This includes public and state charter school employees. Previously the rate was well below the state minimum wage. The legislation will now go to the House.
KRON4 News

Will California voters raise minimum wage to $18?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you think the California minimum wage isn’t enough you may get the chance to raise it this November.  Joe Sanberg, an entrepreneur who was an early investor in the Blue Apron meal-delivery service, is bankrolling an effort to raise the state’s minimum wage from $15 to $18 by 2025. “There […]
Lassen County News

Proposed initiative would raise minimum wage

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber announced that the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures today, Tuesday, Feb. 8. Existing law requires annual increases to California’s minimum wage until it has reached $15 per hour for all businesses Jan. 1, 2023. This measure extends these annual increases ($1 per year) until minimum wage — currently, $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $14 per hour for smaller businesses — reaches $18 per hour. Thereafter, as existing law requires, the minimum wage will annually adjust for inflation. In periods of decreased economic activity, or general fund deficit, the governor may suspend annual increase up to two times, thereby extending timeline for reaching $18 per hour. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local governments: Unclear change in annual state and local tax revenues, likely between a loss of a couple billion dollars and a gain of a few hundred million dollars. Increase in annual state and local government costs likely between half a billion dollars and a few billion dollars.
BGR.com

$1,000 surprise stimulus check is coming to some Americans – see if you qualify

As we’ve said for a while now, stimulus checks this year are going to increasingly be a product of luck — with that luck mostly a function of where you live in the US. California, for example, is getting ready to potentially re-up its Golden State Stimulus program. And over on the other side of the country, one group in Florida is about to get a much-deserved additional stimulus check: Thousands of teachers, for the second year in a row.
Tulsa World

Letter: Grateful to live in Tulsa and not in troubled U.S. cities

I thank my lucky stars for residing in Tulsa during these trying times for our nation. Though our fair city has its problems – an increase in homicides, among others – they still pale when compared to cities like Chicago, San Francisco and New York. Not much we can do about crime, it's with us to stay.
