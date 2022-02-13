ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

COVID messaging to help state not coming from Stitt as pandemic approaches third year

By Corey Jones
Tulsa World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Gov. Kevin Stitt didn’t mention COVID in his State of the State speech highlighting plans to become “a top 10 state,” health experts say mitigating the virus must be a priority for the future of Oklahomans. In his 50-minute speech, Stitt only indirectly referred to...

tulsaworld.com

AFP

Covid booster efficacy wanes significantly by fourth month: US study

The efficacy of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines wanes substantially by the fourth month after administration, a new study by the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. Though it's now well documented that vaccine efficacy goes down after two doses, relatively little has been published on the duration of protection after a booster. The new study was based on more than 241,204 visits to the emergency department or an urgent care clinic, and 93,408 hospitalizations, which are more serious, among adults with Covid-19âlike illness during August 26, 2021âJanuary 22, 2022. Vaccine efficacy was estimated by comparing the odds of a positive Covid test between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and using statistical methods to control for calendar week, geographic area, while adjusting for age, the level of local transmission, and patient characteristics like comorbidities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US daily COVID-19 cases fall below 500K, data shows

For the first time in weeks, new daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported below the 500,000 mark. Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center showed Wednesday that new cases tallied 398,914. New deaths, however, have been on an upward trend amidst this winter's surge of the omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Stitt pushes for state medical marijuana reform

OKALAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt will push for reforms to Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws. Changes, he said, would crack down on the large number of illegal growing operations that are often tied to organized crime. Stitt expressed his desire for change in his 2022 State of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Army to immediately begin discharging unvaccinated soldiers; CDC predicts 75,000

The Army will immediately begin discharging soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, commanders are to initiate “involuntary administrative separation proceedings” against unvaccinated soldiers with no approved or pending exemption request, the Pentagon said in a statement Wednesday. The order applies to regular Army, reservists and cadets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tulsa World

What others are saying about Gov. Stitt's State of the State agenda

“The governor gave a substantive speech outlining several priorities that will take Oklahoma to the next level. I appreciate the governor’s support of the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, which is a transformative education reform bill. Education is the key to bringing generational change and breaking the poverty cycle in our state. All parents should be empowered to pick the school that best serves the needs of their children. Senate Bill 1647 will put parents back in charge of their children’s education and help students pursue a great education regardless of where they live.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa World

Audit: Millions in COVID purchases by Oklahoma health officials yet to be received

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigative audit released Wednesday found significant problems with how the state purchased items during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prepayments were made in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution, according to State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s investigative audit covering the period of September 2019 through February 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hilltopviewsonline.com

As we enter our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is evolving and so should we

In March 2020, the world came to a halt as COVID-19 spread rapidly across the world, beginning the first pandemic since 1918 when the Spanish flu killed over 50 million globally. As the pandemic spread, our lives changed drastically: We were introduced to new terms like “social distancing” and wore masks to protect ourselves and each other.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt gives 2022 State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt covered several topics during his 2022 State of the State address Monday. He touted the state’s investments in education as well as tax cuts, a growing economy for the state and 40,000 more jobs in the state than when he took office in January 2019.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newsy.com

Wastewater Could Help Us Move From A Pandemic To Endemic State

Almost anywhere with a sewer connection can help the CDC's system for tracking COVID in wastewater. The CDC’s NWSS - Network Wastewater Surveillance System - includes labs, like one at University of California, Berkeley, to track COVID cases. "As you can see here, there's all these tubes, and they...
BERKELEY, CA

