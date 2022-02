Yes, LSU and SEC fans, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially a former Ohio State player. Buckeyes all around the world claim him and that’s OK. He spent over three years at Ohio State, is from Ohio, and has his degree from OSU. Sure, he caught fire at LSU during one whale of a senior season, but to excuse all of that training he got in Columbus as throwaway code for a guy that’s a quarterback machine would be looking at things with a slanted view.

