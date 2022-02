Stan Kroenke’s gamble paid off. It was a close-run thing but his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 last night in SoFi Stadium to win the Super Bowl in a game that was in the balance right to the end.It was a double triumph for Kroenke, who owns Arsenal as well as the Rams. The 74-year-old accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy in the arena he financed. “As far as building this stadium, I think it turned out alright,” Kroenke said, coming across like a kindly grandfather instead of a rapacious real-estate developer. The gentrification of Inglewood, the...

