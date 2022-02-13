ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Baseball Players to Watch

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
Pine Grove's Carson Rowland swings away for an eventual home run in game two of the Panther's playoff series against West Union. (Courtesy Sean Akins)

Rudy Baldwin, P/C, Sr., East Union

• Posted 9-2 record, 2.01 ERA, 107 strikeouts; batted .312 with 27 RBIs.

Jackson Cheek, C, Sr., Nettleton

• Batted .370 with 4 HR, 26 RBIs, 31 runs, 26 stolen bases.

Hank Eaton, SS/P, So., Kossuth

• Auburn commit batted .350 with 18 RBIs; posted 8-2 record, 2.24 ERA, 122 strikeouts.

Jud Files, P/OF, Jr., Mooreville

• Posted 9-2 record, 1.18 ERA, 120 strikeouts; batted .412 with 8 HR, 36 RBIs.

Mason Morris, P/SS, Sr., Tupelo

• Posted 5-4 record, 3.29 ERA, 57 strikeouts; batted .307 with 5 HR, 31 RBIs.

McClain Ray, P/OF, Sr., Tupelo

• Posted 4-0 record, 1.91 ERA, 54 strikeouts; batted .370 with 3 HRs, 25 RBIs.

Bo Rock, P/3B, Sr., Amory

• Posted 7-2 record, 3.76 ERA, 80 strikeouts; batted .446 with 7 HR, 50 RBIs.

Matthew Roncalli, C, Sr., Saltillo

• Batted .383 with 15 RBIs; led Tigers to 5A state title.

Carson Rowland, OF, Sr., Pine Grove

• Batted .390 with 6 HRs, 33 RBIs, 44 runs.

Campbell Smithwick, C, Jr., Oxford

• Batted .410 with 28 RBIs, 7 SB at Conway (S.C.).

