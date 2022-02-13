2022 Baseball Players to Watch

The 2022 Mississippi State baseball season is a little more than a week away, and players and fans alike are anxiously awaiting first pitch. The Bulldogs have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the season. They will be the team to beat-- they are the defending National Champions, after all-- but will also be looking for back-to-back titles. MSU has a slew of outstanding returning players and will also feature talented transfers and rookies, but some big changes are being made. Will all of this be enough to make another run at the College World Series?

