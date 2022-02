Two head coaches who are familiar with each other will square off in the NFL's ultimate game when Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams battle Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl. Taylor spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons coaching wide receivers and quarterbacks under McVay for the Rams. After Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl three seasons ago, the Bengals hired Taylor as head coach. In the only previous meeting between the two coaches, Cincinnati beat Los Angeles in Week 8 of the 2019 season.

