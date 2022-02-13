Saturday sports: UCCS men’s hoops wins, Air Force and CC hockey lose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Alijah Comithier scored a game-high 24 points to lead the UCCS Mountain Lions to an 87-68 win over the Chadron State Eagles Saturday night.

UCCS (17-7, 12-6 RMAC) is now two games back of first place in the conference standings with four games left in the regular season after Black Hills State (16-7, 14-4 RMAC) lost its third-straight game Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the UCCS women’s team (10-14, 8-10 RMAC) earned a 78-61 win over Chadron State.

AIR FORCE DROPS SECOND-STRAIGHT TO HOLY CROSS

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (Air Force Athletics) — Holy Cross scored two power-play goals midway through the first period and held on for a 3-2 win over Air Force, Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch scored goals for the Falcons (11-15-2, 9-11-2 AHA)

“We played a lot better than we did last night,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “But their goalie was really good and we got out-special-teamed. They did on their major power play what we needed to do. They scored two goals. We both scored two power-play goals, but we had nine power plays in the game. Holy Cross competes so hard. We got that major power play at the most opportune time, but their penalty kill and their goalie got it done.”

COLORADO COLLEGE SUFFERS FIFTH-STRAIGHT LOSS

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Colorado College Athletics) — Zach Driscoll stopped all 23 shots he faced, four different Fighting Hawks scored, and Riese Gaber added a pair of assists to help North Dakota earn a 4-0 win over the Colorado College Tigers Saturday night.

The Tigers (7-18-3, 4-13-1 NCHC) host Miami University for a two-game series Jan. 18-19 at Robson Arena.

