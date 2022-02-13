ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

Robby Beasley III had a season-high 24 points as Montana topped Portland State 85-76 on Saturday night.

Beasley made 6 of 8 3-pointers. Josh Bannan added 22 points and eight rebounds for Montana (17-9, 10-5 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney had 14 points and six rebounds Lonnell Martin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 13 points for the Vikings (8-15, 6-9). Damion Squire added and Khalid Thomas had 11 point apiece. Thomas also had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, beat Portland State

MISSOULA — It's been a bumpy road of late for the Montana men's basketball team over the last week. The Grizzlies dropped two of their last three games coming into Saturday evening's contest against Portland State, but again UM found its footing and bounced back for a needed win as the Griz beat the Vikings 85-76 at Dahlberg Arena.
Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
