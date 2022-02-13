ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Baptist defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72

Taran Armstrong scored 18 points as California Baptist beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72 on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell and Tre Armstrong added 16 points each for the Lancers.

Armstrong also had eight turnovers.

Daniel Akin had 12 points and 17 rebounds for California Baptist (14-11, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference).

Justin Johnson scored a career-high 38 points for the Vaqueros (7-18, 2-11). RayQuan Taylor added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ricky Nelson had six rebounds.

