California Baptist defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all will terminate their membership with Conference USA on June 30, the schools announced Friday. The three schools, which are bound for the Sun Belt, said in similar statements that they first communicated their intent in December to cease participation in Conference USA at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. All three schools say Conference USA has been unwilling to discuss a resolution for the June departures. On Jan. 20, Conference USA said in a statement that the three departing members were expected to follow league bylaws and honor their contracts by remaining through the 2022-23 academic year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO