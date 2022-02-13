ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcello outduels Mallette as BYU beats Pepperdine 91-85

Alex Barcello had a career-high 33 points to out-duel Houston Mallette and lead BYU to a 91-85 win over Pepperdine on Saturday night.

Mallette led the Waves with 31 points, also a season high.

Barcello made 10 of 12 shots, including 9 of 10 on 3-pointers. Caleb Lohner had 14 points for BYU (19-8, 7-5 West Coast Conference). Spencer Johnson added 12 points.

Jan Zidek had 20 points for the Waves (7-20, 1-11). Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and seven assists. Darryl Polk Jr. had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

