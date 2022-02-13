ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60 on Saturday night.

Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference).

Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.

Jovan Blacksher Jr., the Antelopes' leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, had only four points (2 of 13).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
