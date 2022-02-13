ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eD6y4Yc00

Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night.

Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12).

Brandon Angel hit a 3-pointer and added a dunk about a minute later to make it 30-28 with 3:45 left in the first half and the Cardinal never again trailed.

Oregon State (3-18, 1-10 Pac-12) has lost nine in a row since beating Utah 88-76 at the end of December.

Jarod Lucas scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe made 6 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points and Ahmad Rand added 10.

Ingram scored in the paint to make it 37-32 just before halftime. He opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Jones, Raynaud and Silva each made a 3 to cap a 14-7 spurt that gave the Cardinal a 10-point lead with 14 minutes to play.

Stanford shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Cardinal outrebounded Oregon State 34-19 and outscored the Beavers 18-2 in second-chance points.

Oregon State plays the last of three consecutive home games on Tuesday against Colorado. Stanford returns home to play Utah on Thursday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, the Beavers knocked down 13 of 20 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Stanford’s three-point barrage stifles Oregon State’s search for momentum

Oregon State had put together three solid halves of basketball before a late collapse against Stanford on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. A narrow loss to California on Wednesday and a strong start to the matchup against the Cardinal showed tangible improvement from the Beavers, who now sit at 3-19 overall, but poor three-point defense and rebounding held them back from earning their first win since December 30th.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Oregon College Basketball
State
Utah State
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 6 Arizona WBB bounces back and beats rival ASU 62-58 at home

On Helena Pueyo's birthday, the Arizona women's basketball team beat rival ASU 62-58 at home in McKale Center on Sunday, Feb. 13. In the first quarter, Arizona looked more put together offensively and defensively than on Friday. ASU came out strong but was met by Arizona for a competitive quarter. Bendu Yeaney led the team with 5 points.
TUCSON, AZ
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Big Rivalry Win at Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State women's basketball team came up with a big rivalry win Sunday, as the Beavers took down No. 24 Oregon 68-62 at Matt Knight Arena. "I thought the way we responded to Oregon's run in the third quarter was vital," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This is a good team on their home floor, and they came out of the half with all kinds of pressure. Our response and the toughness we showed was a sign of this team growing up right before our eyes.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon St#Pac 12#Beavers#Cardinal#Ap
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Utah Outlasts Cal In Overtime, 80-75

BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Sources: Denver Broncos expected to hire Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley as RB coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs, sources told ESPN. Wheatley, 50, has led Morgan State, an HBCU program, the past three years, although the team did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's 5-18 overall at Morgan State.
NFL
On3.com

Oregon implodes against Cal at home, loses 78-64

Saturday’s matinee against Cal was supposed to be an easy win for Oregon. Instead, it was a disaster. “A difficult loss,” Dana Altman called it. The Ducks (16-8, 9-4) came in winning 10 of their last 11 games. They were 13.5-point home favorites against lowly Cal (11-15, 4-11), who’d lost 10 of their last 11. Final score: Oregon 64, Cal 78.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
NBA
Addicted To Quack

Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.
EUGENE, OR
bostonnews.net

No. 21 USC holds on for 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA

Drew Peterson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots as No. 21 Southern Cal won its fifth straight game over crosstown-rival and No. 12 UCLA, 67-64, Saturday in Los Angeles. Peterson shot 9-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, the last of which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Sun Belt-bound Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss announce plans to depart Conference USA in June

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all will terminate their membership with Conference USA on June 30, the schools announced Friday. The three schools, which are bound for the Sun Belt, said in similar statements that they first communicated their intent in December to cease participation in Conference USA at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. All three schools say Conference USA has been unwilling to discuss a resolution for the June departures. On Jan. 20, Conference USA said in a statement that the three departing members were expected to follow league bylaws and honor their contracts by remaining through the 2022-23 academic year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoDucks.com

Oregon Takes Down No. 21 Pepperdine

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon men's tennis team beat the No. 21 ranked Pepperdine Waves today in Eugene. The decisive point came when Joshua Charlton defeated No. 9 ranked Daniel De Jonge 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3 to give the Ducks the 4-3 win. "The boys really deserved this one,"...
EUGENE, OR
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy