VICTORIA - The Victoria Royals' run of misery extended when they got crushed by the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-3 Saturday night in the Western Hockey League. The loss was Victoria's (12-28-5) 16th straight. The team hasn't won a game since Dec. 30. Conner Roulette assisted on three of Seattle's (27-11-5) goals...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO