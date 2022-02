I had to laugh at Rosemary Schaffer’s snarky letter of Jan. 26. Let me just state the COVID-19 jab is not a vaccine. Also, so many of those who advocate getting the shot have expressed strong “pro-choice” abortion sentiments in the past, but then throw that whole “My Body, My Choice” thing under the bus. Liberals are all for freedom of choice — as long as you pick the choice they like! Kind of like that Tomi Lahren statement that the liberal definition of “diversity” is when everyone looks different but thinks the same.

