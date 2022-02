Well, unfortunately it looks like we are all going to have to wait a little longer for spring training to start than we had hoped. MLBPA and the MLBPA met again on Saturday and once again little to no progress was made in the latest CBA negotiations. The players were reportedly unimpressed and gave “underwhelming” reactions to the latest offers from MLB. As the trend continues, so too does the lockout.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO