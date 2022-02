With girls continuing to make strides in the sport of wrestling, New Haven freshman Julianna Ocampo took a major step on Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum, finishing in fourth place at 106 pounds to become the first girl from the Fort Wayne semistate and just the second female ever to ever qualify for the IHSAA State Finals. Ocampo opened her day with a 38-second pinfall, then earned a 14-3 major decision to punch her ticket to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NEW HAVEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO