WHAT'S THE SECRET to running a successful retail business in such times as these? Be adaptable. Be a good host. Move your customers. Every brick and mortar store today has at least two locations – their physical location and their online presence. When we had to close our doors in March, 2020, we knew there was no more debating the topic of e-commerce. We adapted by revamping our website and launching our e-commerce with a two-pronged goal: First, we wanted to create a secondary way for people to shop and, more importantly, we wanted to have a new “window” through which customers could see what we are all about. As a result, we are seeing more new customers than ever before and many are coming in because of something they saw on our website– an item … our brand mix … our story.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO