WEST LAFAYETTE – Jaden Ivey cradled the ball in his left hand, sliced to the rim and laid the ball off the backboard, even as he was getting his trailing arm pulled from behind. The ball dropped with 13 seconds left in No. 3 Purdue's matchup against Maryland today at Mackey Arena, Ivey added a free throw and the Boilermakers escaped with a 62-61 victory after falling behind by as many as 12 points in the second half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO