Spain’s Goya Awards: Javier Bardem’s ‘The Good Boss’ Named Best Picture

Director Fernando León de Aranoa’s dark workplace comedy The Good Boss was a top winner at the 36th Goya Awards in a ceremony held Saturday at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.

The Good Boss was named best picture, claiming Spain’s premier film honor, while its star, Javier Bardem , prevailed as best actor for the project about a factory owner who seeks a top business prize. The film, which entered the ceremony with a record-setting 20 nominations, won six trophies in total, including best director, original screenplay, score and editing.

Cate Blanchett was the recipient of the first-ever International Goya Award following an introduction from Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz.

Cruz was nominated for the Goya for best actress for her role in Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers , which also earned her a 2022 Oscar nomination . But she lost the Goya in the category to Maixabel’ s Blanca Portillo, who portrays Maixabel Lasa, a real-life advocate for peace in the Basque Country.

The full list of 2022 Goya Award winners is below.

Best Film

The Good Boss (WINNER)

Maixabel

Libertad

Parallel Mothers

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea

Best Director

Fernando León de Aranoa – The Good Boss (WINNER)

Manuel Martín Cuenca – The Daughter

Icíar Bollaín – Maixabel

Pedro Almodóvar – Parallel Mothers

Best Actor

Javier Bardem – The Good Boss (WINNER)

Javier Gutiérrez – The Daughter

Eduard Fernández – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea

Luis Tosar – Maixabel

Best Actress

Blanca Portillo – Maixabel (WINNER)

Lasa Emma Suárez – Josephine

Petra Martínez – That Was Life

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actor

Urko Olazabal – Maixabel (WINNER)

Fernando Albizu – The Good Boss

Celso Bugallo – The Good Boss

Manolo Solo – The Good Boss

Best Supporting Actress

Nora Navas – Libertad (WINNER)

Sonia Almarcha – The Good Boss

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón – Parallel Mothers

Milena Smit – Parallel Mothers

Best New Actor

Chechu Salgado – Outlaws (WINNER)

Óscar de la Fuente – The Good Boss

Tarik Rmili – The Good Boss

Jorge Motos – Lucas

Best New Actress

María Cerezuela – Maixabel (WINNER)

Ángela Cervantes – Girlfriends

Almudena Amor – The Good Boss

Nicolle García – Libertad

Best Original Screenplay

The Good Boss – Fernando León de Aranoa (WINNER)

Libertad – Clara Roquet

Maixabel – Icíar Bollaín, Isa Campo

Out of Sync – Juanjo Giménez Peña, Pere Altimira

Best Adapted Screenplay

Outlaws – Daniel Monzón, Jorge Guerricaechevarría; based on the novel Las leyes de la frontera by Javier Cercas (WINNER)

Ama – Júlia de Paz Solvas, Núria Dunjó López; based on the short film of the same name by Júlia de la Paz

The Belly of the Sea – Agustí Villaronga; based on the novel Ocean Sea by Alessandro Baricco

Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake – Benito Zambrano, Cristina Campos; based on the novel of the same name by Cristina Campos

Best Ibero-American Film

The Cordillera of Dreams , Chile (WINNER)

Song Without a Name , Peru

The Siamese Bond , Argentina

Los Lobos , Mexico

Best European Film

Another Round , Denmark (WINNER)

Bye Bye Morons , France

I’m Your Man , Germany

Promising Young Woman , United Kingdom

Best New Director

Clara Roquet – Libertad (WINNER)

Carol Rodríguez Colás – Girlfriends

Javier Marco Rico – Josephine

David Martín de los Santos – That Was Life

Best Animated Film

Valentina (WINNER)

Gora automatikoa

Mironins

Salvar el árbol (Zutik!)

Best Cinematography

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Kiko de la Rica (WINNER)

The Good Boss – Pau Esteve Birba

Libertad – Gris Jordana

Parallel Mothers – José Luis Alcaine

Best Editing

The Good Boss – Vanessa L. Marimbert (WINNER)

Below Zero – Antonio Frutos

Josephine – Miguel Doblado

Maixabel – Nacho Ruiz Capillas

Best Art Direction

The Good Boss – Cesar Macarrón (WINNER)

Parallel Mothers – Antxon Gómez

Maixabel – Mikel Serrano

Best Production Supervision

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Albert Espel, Kostas Seakianakis (WINNER)

Love Gets a Room – Óscar Vigiola

The Good Boss – Luis Gutiérrez

Maixabel – Guadalupe Balaguer Trelles

Best Sound

Out of Sync – Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (WINNER)

The Good Boss – Iván Marín, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Valeria Arcieri

Parallel Mothers – Sergio Bürmann, Laia Casanovas, Marc Orts

Maixabel – Alazne Ameztoy, Juan Ferro, Candela Palencia

Best Special Effects

The Vault – Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (WINNER)

The Good Boss – Raúl Romanillos, Míriam Piquer

The Grandmother – Raúl Romanillos, Ferran Piquer

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Àlex Villagrasa

Best Costume Design

Outlaws – Vinyet Escobar (WINNER)

Love Gets a Room – Alberto Valcárcel

The Good Boss – Fernando García

Maixabel – Clara Bilbao

Best Makeup and Hairstyles

Outlaws – Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (WINNER)

The Good Boss – Almudena Fonseca, Manolo García

Libertad – Eli Adánez, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz

Maixabel – Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel

Best Original Score

The Good Boss – Zeltia Montes (WINNER)

The Grandmother – Fatima Al Qadiri

Maixabel – Alberto Iglesias

Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Arnau Bataller

Best Original Song

“Te espera el mar” by María José Llergo – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea (WINNER)

“Burst Out” by Àngel Leiro, Jean-Paul Dupeyron, Xavier Capellas – Álbum de posguerra

“Que me busquen por dentro” by Antonio Orozco, Jordi Colell Pinillos – The Cover

“Las leyes de la frontera” by Alejandro García Rodríguez, Antonio Molinero León, Daniel Escortell Blandino, José Manuel Cabrera Escot, Miguel García Cantero – Outlaws

Best Fictional Short Film

Tótem loba (WINNER)

Farrucas

Mindanao

Votamos

Yalla

Best Animated Short Film

The Monkey (WINNER)

Nacer

Proceso de selección

Umbrellas

Best Documentary Film

Quién lo impide (WINNER)

The Return: Life After ISIS

Heroes. Silence and Rock and Roll

Tehran Blues

Best Documentary Short Film

Mama (WINNER)

Dajla: cine y olvido

Figurante

Ulisses

