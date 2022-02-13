ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spain’s Goya Awards: Javier Bardem’s ‘The Good Boss’ Named Best Picture

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago

Director Fernando León de Aranoa’s dark workplace comedy The Good Boss was a top winner at the 36th Goya Awards in a ceremony held Saturday at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.

The Good Boss was named best picture, claiming Spain’s premier film honor, while its star, Javier Bardem , prevailed as best actor for the project about a factory owner who seeks a top business prize. The film, which entered the ceremony with a record-setting 20 nominations, won six trophies in total, including best director, original screenplay, score and editing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett was the recipient of the first-ever International Goya Award following an introduction from Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz.

Cruz was nominated for the Goya for best actress for her role in Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers , which also earned her a 2022 Oscar nomination . But she lost the Goya in the category to Maixabel’ s Blanca Portillo, who portrays Maixabel Lasa, a real-life advocate for peace in the Basque Country.

The full list of 2022 Goya Award winners is below.

Best Film
The Good Boss (WINNER)
Maixabel
Libertad
Parallel Mothers
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea

Best Director
Fernando León de Aranoa – The Good Boss (WINNER)
Manuel Martín Cuenca – The Daughter
Icíar Bollaín – Maixabel
Pedro Almodóvar – Parallel Mothers

Best Actor
Javier Bardem – The Good Boss (WINNER)
Javier Gutiérrez – The Daughter
Eduard Fernández – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea
Luis Tosar – Maixabel

Best Actress
Blanca Portillo – Maixabel (WINNER)
Lasa Emma Suárez – Josephine
Petra Martínez – That Was Life
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best Supporting Actor
Urko Olazabal – Maixabel (WINNER)
Fernando Albizu – The Good Boss
Celso Bugallo – The Good Boss
Manolo Solo – The Good Boss

Best Supporting Actress
Nora Navas – Libertad (WINNER)
Sonia Almarcha – The Good Boss
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón – Parallel Mothers
Milena Smit – Parallel Mothers

Best New Actor
Chechu Salgado – Outlaws (WINNER)
Óscar de la Fuente – The Good Boss
Tarik Rmili – The Good Boss
Jorge Motos – Lucas

Best New Actress
María Cerezuela – Maixabel (WINNER)
Ángela Cervantes – Girlfriends
Almudena Amor – The Good Boss
Nicolle García – Libertad

Best Original Screenplay
The Good Boss – Fernando León de Aranoa (WINNER)
Libertad – Clara Roquet
Maixabel – Icíar Bollaín, Isa Campo
Out of Sync – Juanjo Giménez Peña, Pere Altimira

Best Adapted Screenplay
Outlaws – Daniel Monzón, Jorge Guerricaechevarría; based on the novel Las leyes de la frontera by Javier Cercas (WINNER)
Ama – Júlia de Paz Solvas, Núria Dunjó López; based on the short film of the same name by Júlia de la Paz
The Belly of the Sea – Agustí Villaronga; based on the novel Ocean Sea by Alessandro Baricco
Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake – Benito Zambrano, Cristina Campos; based on the novel of the same name by Cristina Campos

Best Ibero-American Film
The Cordillera of Dreams , Chile (WINNER)
Song Without a Name , Peru
The Siamese Bond , Argentina
Los Lobos , Mexico

Best European Film
Another Round , Denmark (WINNER)
Bye Bye Morons , France
I’m Your Man , Germany
Promising Young Woman , United Kingdom

Best New Director
Clara Roquet – Libertad (WINNER)
Carol Rodríguez Colás – Girlfriends
Javier Marco Rico – Josephine
David Martín de los Santos – That Was Life

Best Animated Film
Valentina (WINNER)
Gora automatikoa
Mironins
Salvar el árbol (Zutik!)

Best Cinematography
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Kiko de la Rica (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Pau Esteve Birba
Libertad – Gris Jordana
Parallel Mothers – José Luis Alcaine

Best Editing
The Good Boss – Vanessa L. Marimbert (WINNER)
Below Zero – Antonio Frutos
Josephine – Miguel Doblado
Maixabel – Nacho Ruiz Capillas

Best Art Direction
The Good Boss – Cesar Macarrón (WINNER)
Parallel Mothers – Antxon Gómez
Maixabel – Mikel Serrano

Best Production Supervision
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Albert Espel, Kostas Seakianakis (WINNER)
Love Gets a Room – Óscar Vigiola
The Good Boss – Luis Gutiérrez
Maixabel – Guadalupe Balaguer Trelles

Best Sound
Out of Sync – Daniel Fontrodona, Oriol Tarragó, Marc Bech, Marc Orts (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Iván Marín, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Valeria Arcieri
Parallel Mothers – Sergio Bürmann, Laia Casanovas, Marc Orts
Maixabel – Alazne Ameztoy, Juan Ferro, Candela Palencia

Best Special Effects
The Vault – Pau Costa, Laura Pedro (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Raúl Romanillos, Míriam Piquer
The Grandmother – Raúl Romanillos, Ferran Piquer
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Àlex Villagrasa

Best Costume Design
Outlaws – Vinyet Escobar (WINNER)
Love Gets a Room – Alberto Valcárcel
The Good Boss – Fernando García
Maixabel – Clara Bilbao

Best Makeup and Hairstyles
Outlaws – Sarai Rodríguez, Benjamín Pérez, Nacho Díaz (WINNER)
The Good Boss – Almudena Fonseca, Manolo García
Libertad – Eli Adánez, Sergio Pérez Berbel, Nacho Díaz
Maixabel – Karmele Soler, Sergio Pérez Berbel

Best Original Score
The Good Boss – Zeltia Montes (WINNER)
The Grandmother – Fatima Al Qadiri
Maixabel – Alberto Iglesias
Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea – Arnau Bataller

Best Original Song
“Te espera el mar” by María José Llergo – Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea (WINNER)
“Burst Out” by Àngel Leiro, Jean-Paul Dupeyron, Xavier Capellas – Álbum de posguerra
“Que me busquen por dentro” by Antonio Orozco, Jordi Colell Pinillos – The Cover
“Las leyes de la frontera” by Alejandro García Rodríguez, Antonio Molinero León, Daniel Escortell Blandino, José Manuel Cabrera Escot, Miguel García Cantero – Outlaws

Best Fictional Short Film
Tótem loba (WINNER)
Farrucas
Mindanao
Votamos
Yalla

Best Animated Short Film
The Monkey (WINNER)
Nacer
Proceso de selección
Umbrellas

Best Documentary Film
Quién lo impide (WINNER)
The Return: Life After ISIS
Heroes. Silence and Rock and Roll
Tehran Blues

Best Documentary Short Film
Mama (WINNER)
Dajla: cine y olvido
Figurante
Ulisses

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Javier Bardem on His and Penelope Cruz’s Oscar Nominations: “Mine Won’t Make Any Sense Without Hers”

Javier Bardem was left overjoyed by his lead actor Oscar nomination for Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos Tuesday morning but says he couldn’t fully enjoy the moment until he heard the name of his wife and lead actress nominee Penélope Cruz, nominated for Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, called out as well. “We were holding each other, watching the TV. We were trying to fit both of us on one sofa, so [we were] very close to each other,” he explains. “When the time came, first it was my name. And I was very shocked. Very happy. But I was waiting for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist Starring in Luca Guadagnino’s Romantic Drama ‘Challengers’

Zendaya, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story breakout Mike Faist have teamed up with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino for Challengers, a romantic drama that MGM has picked up. The tennis-themed project is being produced by Amy Pascal and her Pascal Pictures banner as well as Guadagnino and Zendaya. The script, by playwright-singer-author Justin Kuritzkes, was featured on the 2021 Black List, a ranking of the most-liked non-produced script in Hollywood.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Hollywood Has Kept One Step Ahead of Regulators'Euphoria' Star Nika King on Working Through Trauma in Mother-Daughter Intervention EpisodeClifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini Join 'Landscape With...
MOVIES
umlconnector.com

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were busy “Being the Ricardos” last Christmas

(Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios) “Being the Ricardos” was released on Dec. 10, 2021. Whether or not one has seen the show “I Love Lucy”, chances are they have at least heard of it. What many of today’s generation may not know, however, is that the show’s married couple was married off camera as well. This past December, director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin brought the story of the couple to life in his latest film “Being the Ricardos”, depicting their life beyond the stage of television.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Manuel Santos
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Blanca Portillo
Person
Javier Bardem
People

Javier Bardem Is 'Rooting' for Wife Penélope Cruz and Costar Nicole Kidman in Best Actress Oscars Race

Javier Bardem is once again in the Oscars race — but it's his wife Penélope Cruz and costar Nicole Kidman's nominations that he'll be watching closely. On Tuesday, Bardem, 52, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Being the Ricardos. His costar in the Amazon film, Kidman, also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Kidman will be facing off against other nominees, including Cruz for Parallel Mothers, who married Bardem in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Eyewitness News

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz join history with their Oscar nominations

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are in good company. One Tuesday, the duo became the sixth married couple to be nominated in acting categories in the same year at the Oscars. Bardem was nominated for best actor for his role as Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," while Cruz snagged a nomination for her role as Janis in "Parallel Mothers."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscar-Nominated Javier Bardem Admits He Has Dueling Interests In Best Actress Race

Javier Bardem and his wife Penelope Cruz were both nominated for Academy Awards on Tuesday, the former for Best Lead Actor in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and the latter for Best Lead Actress for her role in Parallel Mothers. Also nominated for Best Lead Actress is Bardem’s costar Nicole Kidman, for her portrayal of Lucille Ball, leaving Bardem in a pickle fas to who to cheer for on Oscar night. “I think both did a fantastic job,” Bardem tells Deadline on the heels of their nominations. “But Penelope did something extraordinary because she’s nominated for the second time for a role...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Host 2022 Independent
Variety

Elle Driver Swoops on ‘La Maternal,’ From Goya Best Picture Winner Pilar Palomero (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paris-based Elle Driver has acquired world sales rights outside Spain and France to “La Maternal,” the second film from Pilar Palomero whose 2019’s “Schoolgirls” (“Las niñas”) made her only the fifth first feature director to win a Spanish Academy Best Picture Goya. BTeam Pictures is handling distribution in Spain.  “Schoolgirls” also won Goyas for director, original screenplay and cinematography (Daniela Cajías), establishing Palomero as a leading light of Catalonia’s newest – and often female – generation of cineastes, making movies which are grounded in authentic local realities, but alert to broader social trends.  Produced like “Schoolgirls”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

United in Love and Oscars: “Would Feel Strange If We Had to Celebrate Just One”

This year, two real-life couples were honored with nominations in the acting categories. Previous Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz earned fresh noms for their respective leading roles in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos and Sony Pictures’ Parallel Mothers. And for their roles in Netflix’s Western The Power of the Dog, first-timers Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst were nominated for best supporting actor and supporting actress. “I really didn’t expect anything,” Cruz tells THR on the heels of the Oscar nominations announcement Feb. 8. The Spanish actress was a dark-horse contender in a competitive category this year but had high hopes...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Simu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)

Simu Liu is gassing up his Malibu Dream Car. Liu is in negotiations to join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterZach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"'The Batman' Is a True Detective Story, Equal Parts Intense and Sad, Robert Pattinson SaysWarner Bros. Sued Over 'Matrix Resurrections' Day-and-Date HBO Max Release Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest, although it is known that Gosling...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Jury President M. Night Shyamalan on Getting Respect as Genre Filmmaker: “You’re Always a Bit of a Stepchild”

The Berlinale’s pick of M. Night Shyamalan for its 2022 jury president surprised many. At first glance, the blockbuster director of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Split seems an incongruent choice to judge the competition lineup of one of the world’s premier art house festivals. But it suits the self-image of the Indian-born, Philly-raised helmer. “On a practical level, I live 3,000 miles away from Hollywood [in Philadelphia] and I’ve always perceived myself as an independent filmmaker,” Shyamalan notes. “Internationally, I’m received much more that way.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Claire Denis on Directing Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon in ‘Both Sides of the Blade’

Both Sides of the Blade, the new film from French auteur Claire Denis, wasn’t supposed to happen. After making her English-language debut with the sci-fi drama High Life (2018), starring Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Juliette Binoche and André 3000, the 75-year-old director was set to head to South America to shoot The Stars at Noon, a period drama set in 1980s Nicaragua, with Pattinson and Margaret Qualley to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterMachine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus': Film Review | Berlin 2022Charlotte Gainsbourg in 'The Passengers of the Night' ('Les Passagers de la nuit'): Film Review | Berlin 2022'Rimini': Film Review...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Cate Blanchett to Receive Spanish Film Academy’s Inaugural International Goya Award

Currently presided by Mariano Barroso, the Spanish Film Academy created the award to “honor artists that have contributed to cinema as a medium that brings together different cultures and people.” In Friday’s announcement, Blanchett was recognized for her impactful work both on and off the screen worldwide — as an award-winning actor, producer, artistic director and humanitarian. She will receive the award at a gala ceremony on Feb. 12 in Valencia, Spain.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Flashback: When Charlotte Gainsbourg Lit Up the Berlinale

Charlotte Gainsbourg smoked up a storm, both onstage and off, when she attended the Berlin Film Festival in 2001. The actress was starring in Patrice Leconte’s Félix and Lola, playing a mysterious woman who shows up at a traveling amusement park, where she bewitches a bumper car operator played by Philippe Torreton.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems': Film Review | Berlin 2022'Nothing Lasts Forever': Film Review | Berlin 2022 In a review headlined “All Smoke and Mirrors,” Indiewire critic G. Allen Johnson wrote, “Félix and Lola is a good-looking movie...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin: Capital Motion Picture Takes Cycling Biopic ‘The Pantani Affair’ for North America

Capital Motion Picture Group has picked up North American rights to the Italian cycling biopic The Pantani Affair, about the mystery surrounding the decline and death of legendary Italian Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner Marco Pantani, who died tragically at the age of 34. Iuvit Media Sales, which is handling world sales on the film, also inked a deal with Factoris Films via Amadeus Entertainment for French rights to the movie, which is selling at the online-only European Film Market this week.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Join 'Lights Out''Robe of Gems':...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlotte Gainsbourg in ‘The Passengers of the Night’ (‘Les Passagers de la nuit’): Film Review | Berlin 2022

French director Mikhaël Hers, who explored the way forward for his characters after destabilizing loss in films like 2018’s Amanda, reveals comparable tenderness and attention to illuminating detail in The Passengers of the Night. The life-changing event here is that of a woman being dumped by her husband and left to raise her teenage kids without financial support, played in a touching performance of crystalline emotional transparency by Charlotte Gainsbourg. While the director’s stylistic flourishes can feel distracting, this is a lovely minor-key character study that at its best reminded me of the Paul Mazursky classic, An Unmarried Woman. At heart,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Banijay Signs Film, TV Deal With French Producer of ‘La Vie en Rose,’ Netflix’s ‘The Spy’

In the latest tie-up between an independent production powerhouse and a leading boutique producer, Banijay have signed a deal with Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films, the outfits run by prolific French producer Alain Goldman (La Vie en Rose, The Spy), to develop and produce a slate of feature films and high-end TV series. Goldman is one of Europe’s leading producers, with a list of credits that ranges from 2008 Oscar winner La Vie En Rose with Marion Cotillard, Mathieu Kassovitz’s actioner The Crimson Rivers (2000) and the period thriller An Officer and a Spy (2019) from Roman Polanski.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Sophie Kinsella’s Novel ‘Remember Me?’ Getting Movie Treatment (Exclusive)

Remember Me?, a novel by author Sophie Kinsella, is set for a movie treatment. Just To Be Clear Productions is adapting the book from the Confessions of a Shopaholic writer, with Ellie Kanner attached to direct the edgy romantic comedy based on a screenplay by scribe Jenna Mirza Mattison. Just To Be Clear Productions CEO Joey Plager will executive produce the project after being part of the team producing another Kinsella project, I’ve Got Your Number, with Dakota Fanning and Freddie Highmore attached to star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Big Bug': Film ReviewBitcoin Scam Documentary Coming to Netflix From 'Fyre' Fest DirectorHow...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy